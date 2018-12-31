Amid escalating Brexit uncertainty, the surge of passport applications from the United Kingdom is continuing - with more than one in five now coming from the UK.

Amid escalating Brexit uncertainty, the surge of passport applications from the United Kingdom is continuing - with more than one in five now coming from the UK.

One in five passport applications is from the UK as no-deal fears soar

More than 21pc of applications for passports last year were made by people living in Northern Ireland and the UK, end of year figures reveal.

The number of people living in the UK applying for an Irish passport rose dramatically again in 2018 with 22pc more people applying than in 2017.

Some 98,544 applications were made by people living in Great Britain - more than double the number in 2015 before the shock result of the referendum triggered the UK's slow march towards leaving the EU.

As of mid-December, there were also 84,855 applications from people living in Northern Ireland, a 2pc increase on the previous year.

Contingency planning is under way to prepare for an expected surge in applications if Britain crashes out of the UK in March.

Delayed

Officials predict that up to 300,000 extra applications may flood in if Britain leaves the EU with no deal.

Up to 100 additional staff are expected to be needed if there is a no-deal Brexit.

The withdrawal agreement will return to the UK parliament where MPs will finally vote on it after the vote was delayed by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Yesterday, Trade Secretary Liam Fox warned MPs that by rejecting the deal on the table they were slashing the chances of Britain leaving at all to 50-50.

The surge for Irish passports is likely to continue in 2019 irrespective of the outcome of the UK parliamentary vote, which is due to take place in the week starting January 14.

Former Brexit minister David Davis has accused the UK government of using "scare stories" to force MPs to vote for the withdrawal agreement.

He said he expected defeat for Mrs May's plan to force the UK and EU back to the negotiating table to strike a new deal before March 29.

Mr Davis told LBC radio: "They will have to come back and deal again. The deal she's got is no good.

"It will be very, very nerve-wrecking for some people and some companies, but at the end of the day we will get a deal and it will be a better one than she has got.

"That's where I think it will go and that's what I think she should do."

Overall there were 822,581 passports issued as of December 14, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs. More than 292,000 of those were issued to children - with the youngest applicant just two weeks old. Conversely, of the 529,623 passports issued to adults the oldest applicant was 99 years old.

Passport office staff remain under pressure with more than 6,500 applications made in a single day during the peak period.

The online service for renewing passports was extended this year adding to the continued uptake of the online system.

The UK also topped by a significant margin the list of countries where residents used the online system to apply for a passport, with 35,084 applications lodged via that medium.

The United States - the second most active country in terms of online applications - saw 7,199 applicants use the online system to apply.

More than 7,000 passports were stolen or lost last year, prompting Tánaiste Simon Coveney to warn citizens to take care with the "valuable" document.

New York topped the list of consulates receiving the most applications for Irish passports.

Irish Independent