Not-so-secret summit in Rooneyland yields fresh hopes of unlikely deal

It is a testament to how utterly bonkers the last three-and-a-half years have been that when the complete history of Brexit is written, Coleen Rooney, super sleuth extraordinaire, will likely get a mention.

It is a testament to how utterly bonkers the last three-and-a-half years have been that when the complete history of Brexit is written, Coleen Rooney, super sleuth extraordinaire, will likely get a mention.

For it was in the exclusive wedding venue that once played host to the WAG's 21st birthday party that Leo Varadkar and Boris Johnson agreed they "could see a pathway" to a possible Brexit deal.

Who would have thought? This upmarket 19th-century estate was also the location for a secret Brexit summit that has raised fresh hopes of a deal.

Investigative skills on a par with Ms Rooney's were required to find out where this secret summit was happening yesterday.

Downing Street had tried to keep it under wraps and spent the week haggling with Dublin over a location for the pow-wow. The Taoiseach's people privately claimed the secrecy and last-minute nature of it all was No 10's doing - another sign of how relations between the two governments have deteriorated in recent years.

Liverpool itself had been mooted, but Mr Johnson is deeply unpopular there since he made ill-advised remarks about the Hillsborough disaster in 2004. So the two governments settled on Thornton Manor, which lies 16km west of Liverpool city centre, in a different postcode area on the other side of the River Mersey. No one was supposed to know about this, but a handful of Irish journalists and local media, acting on a tip-off, arrived outside the mock Tudor gatehouse leading into the manor shortly after 11am yesterday.

A man in a dark suit emerged from behind the large black gates to insist there was nothing happening inside - but the arrival of a senior official from the Irish Embassy in London gave the game away.

Then Mr Johnson arrived in a large six-car convoy just before midday followed 20 minutes later by Mr Varadkar in a smaller convoy.

As the location of the meeting began to spread on social media, a small band of vocal Remain protesters arrived to air their grievances, swiftly followed by Merseyside Police.

They were there for several hours as inside, the two leaders discussed their differences and found the basis for further talks.

Afterwards the two men went for a walk alone around the grounds of the estate before Mr Varadkar flew back to Dublin from Liverpool's John Lennon Airport. On his way home, the Taoiseach was perhaps clinging to words often attributed to the late Beatles singer-songwriter. "Everything will be OK in the end. If it's not OK, it's not the end."

Irish Independent