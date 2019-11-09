North's access to EU 'is a great deal', insists Johnson

Boris Johnson has praised his Withdrawal Agreement as a "great deal" for Northern Ireland because it keeps "access to the single market" - despite wanting to pull the rest of the UK out.

Boris Johnson has praised his Withdrawal Agreement as a "great deal" for Northern Ireland because it keeps "access to the single market" - despite wanting to pull the rest of the UK out.

Speaking to Conservatives in Northern Ireland, Mr Johnson talked up his exit terms with the European Union for its ability to keep single market access and free movement for Northern Ireland.

Mr Johnson, in a video posted on Twitter by lobby group Manufacturing NI, said: "Northern Ireland has got a great deal. You keep free movement, you keep access to the single market but you also have, as it says in the deal, unfettered access to GB."

The Liberal Democrats have criticised the prime minister for his comments about treating the six counties differently to the rest of Britain.

His Brexit deal with the EU will see Britain leave the single market and customs union but with Northern Ireland following different rules to prevent a hard Border.

The former London mayor looked to clarify his comments when interviewed by broadcasters yesterday. He said: "I'm not going to hide it from you that Northern Ireland has a good deal but so does the whole of the UK."

Mr Johnson also appeared to contradict evidence given by Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay by telling supporters that goods between Northern Ireland and Great Britain would not face checks as a result of his Brexit agreement.

Mr Barclay had told MPs that "minimal targeted interventions" would be required on some goods travelling between the two areas of the UK, due to Northern Ireland remaining aligned with Dublin and Brussels rules for the trade of goods.

But the Conservative Party leader said his government would "not enact such checks".

He reiterated the comment during a hospital visit in the midlands in England during an interview with journalists.

In the original comments made during a campaign trip to Tandragee in Co Armagh on Thursday, he said: "There will not be tariffs or checks on goods coming from GB to Northern Ireland that are not going on to Ireland.

"There will not be checks - and I speak as the prime minister of the United Kingdom and a passionate unionist.

"And the idea that Tayto crisps from Tandragee are going to be vetted by some process, it is just nonsense."

He was responding to a question from Irwin Armstrong, owner of CIGA Healthcare, a company that makes small shipments to pharmacies in Britain worth no more than £100 (€116) each.

Mr Armstrong said he was not sure if the former journalist was being "absolutely serious in his answer".

"I want to believe him, but is he just being bombastic and being Boris?" he said.

Irish Independent