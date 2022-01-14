Northern Irish firms fear labour shortage more than Brexit

Northern Irish manufacturers say a shortage of workers, and not Brexit, is their biggest challenge, one year on from the EU-UK trade deal.

A tracking survey by Manufacturing NI, which represents Northern Irish firms, found that 60pc of manufactures reported access to labour as their biggest issue, while the same proportion of respondents said Brexit was the least challenging problem they face.

A total of 1,115 positions at Manufacturing NI firms were vacant in the 163 companies surveyed.

“The view of manufacturers is that it is the lack of people rather than the [Northern Ireland] Protocol which is causing the biggest strain,” Manufacturing NI said.

However, 58pc of firms said the lack of preparedness of British suppliers for the new Brexit rules had a negative impact on them.

Around 21pc say that their mainland British suppliers are unwilling to engage with the year-old customs formalities that apply on goods coming across the Irish Sea.

Less than a quarter of firms (23.9pc), continue to struggle with the new requirements, down almost half from the 41.3pc reporting problems when surveyed last July and April.

More than two-thirds of firms experienced no impact or minor impacts from the protocol, while almost 17pc of firms experienced a positive benefit in 2021.

There has been a significant uptick in firms reporting an increase in business with Britain - from 6.4pc to 20.4pc - as a result of the Protocol.

Manufacturing NI says British firms are increasingly looking to Northern Ireland as supply chains in Britain “become strained under the new Brexit import requirements”.

However, labour shortages are continuing to bite, partly as a result of Brexit, but largely down to the pandemic.

Northern Ireland has lost a third of its EU migrants since the Brexit referendum in 2016, Manufacturing NI said, adding that “the usual flow of people arriving in NI to work has virtually stopped during the pandemic”.

There are also fewer people of working age coming in to the labour market.

Most firms (65.6pc) report that it is “business as usual” with their EU suppliers, up from just over half in July, while the number of suppliers that are unprepared has fallen by half.

But many firms reported that EU goods distributed via the UK land bridge are not freely circulating as promised.

“The EU must find a way for these goods to maintain their economic origin en route to [Northern Ireland] the survey said.

Still, almost 29pc of firms reported increased trade with the EU, up from 11pc in July.

The survey comes as EU Brexit commissioner Maros Sefcovic meets with UK foreign secretary Liz Truss to work out remaining problems with the Northern Ireland protocol, the annex to the UK’s 2019 EU exit deal that effectively keeps the North in the EU’s single market for goods.