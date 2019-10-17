No-deal, 'bye Boris' or another extension? The four outcome scenarios for this Brexit mess

There are now four potential outcomes. We have them detailed here:

1. Most likely outcome – another extension:

Sorry about this. That means it will be hard to avoid this head-wreck for quite some time to come. The EU’s position is that they have a Brexit deal with the UK. And now it is the job of UK PM Boris Johnson to sell it to his parliament.

But Mr Johnson’s numbers look decidedly ropey and he does not look likely to win a vote in the Westminster parliament. He is obliged by a law passed by MPs last Saturday and do what he has often sworn against: that is to seek an extension until next January.

EU leaders will discuss the various options at their summit today, Thursday. An extension requires unanimous approval and all the EU governments are royally fed up with Brexit.

But nobody wants a no-deal which could happen on October 31 if nothing else is put in place. So, the EU governments will extend.

Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar meet in Dublin. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

2. Boris Johnson somehow bundles this one over the line:

He needs 320 MPs to back him and succeed where his predecessor, Theresa May, failed three times last spring. He starts with just 260 loyal Conservative MPs.

The 10 Democratic Unionist Party MPs, propping up his minority government, were vital of themselves. The DUP also have a big influence among the 28 ultra-Brexiteers in the self-styled “European Research Group.”

He might be able to rely upon many of the 21 pro-EU MPs he drove out of his party last month. But he would need a lot of Labour MPs, perhaps up to 20, to cross the floor and back him if he cannot somehow drag the DUP on board.

Labour rebels face a tough choice. Their party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, won’t help. Backing Johnson means giving him an early election on preferable terms.

One imaginative scenario suggests Boris Johnson successfully persuades the EU leaders to refuse a Brexit extension. That would reduce the UK parliament vote to a simple "deal or no deal" choice and improve his chances of success. It would give political cover to some Labour rebels to break ranks.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) leaves from the rear of 10 Downing Street in central London on October 16, 2019. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

3. Bye-bye Boris. A new government does a 'soft' Brexit – or even no Brexit:

Boris Johnson has a shaky grip on power and wants an early election which he hopes will improve his parliamentary numbers. There are all kinds of suggestions including an interim caretaker PM who extends the Brexit deadline and prepares a Brexit-themed general election.

By law Johnson needs a two-thirds vote to allow him hold an early election. But the raw and shifting UK politics may overcome that obstacle. We are likely to see an early UK election.

The outcome of such a general election is hard to call and UK opinion polls are not reliable. But Mr Johnson could return to power.

Equally, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn might be in a position to lead, possibly in an anti-Tory coalition. He is committed to a very soft Brexit – and another referendum on the issue.

That would be a good result for Ireland. But there are lots of “ifs” along that uncertain road.

British prime minister Boris Johnson

4. A no-deal Brexit – bringing us economic calamity:

Such an outcome will probably be postponed for now. But it will linger into the near future.

If the UK cannot ratify a draft deal it will happen automatically after an extension expires. EU leaders’ patience is not infinite.

A crash-out Brexit suits almost nobody. But the continuing economic uncertainty since the Brexit vote in June 2016 is also taking a heavy toll.

Online Editors