No-deal Brexit? What it might mean for Ireland

Ireland would be the worst-affected country in Europe in the event of a no-deal Brexit with fears for the economy and potential job losses.

And while all sides in the Brexit talks say they want to avoid a hard border in Ireland, it remains to be seen how this will be done.

How would a no-deal Brexit impact on Ireland?

The effect of the UK crashing out of the European Union without a deal could be devastating to the Irish economy. In recent weeks the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned of 50,000 job losses and a 4pc drop in economic output. Ireland would be the worst affected country in Europe with the exception of Britain itself.

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe has previously said there is a potential for 40,000 job losses under a no-deal Brexit. He told the Dáil: "Sectors with strong export ties to the UK such as agri-food, manufacturing, and tourism, would be especially exposed, in particular at the regional level."

What about the border?

All sides in the Brexit negotiations have said that they want to avoid a hard border in Ireland to protect the peace process and ensure frictionless trade on the island.

But the question remains as to how this will be done, particularly in the event that there's no deal. The Irish government claimed in December that it got a "cast-iron" commitment from the UK in December for a 'backstop' that would avoid border posts even if an overall deal between the UK and EU doesn't materialise.

The backstop would involve regulatory alignment on both sides of the Irish border to allow for smooth trade on the island. This commitment has looked shaky and will be the focus of much of the Brexit negotiations in the coming weeks. Theresa May last month repeated the British government's opposition to a 'backstop' that would effectively see a trade border along the Irish Sea under a no-deal Brexit.

In a speech in Belfast she reiterated her goal of avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland by reaching an overall Brexit deal with the EU. The EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier last week adopted a conciliatory tone towards Britain when he signalled a willingness to be flexible in talks around the Irish border. However, he also warned the UK that a backstop solution is necessary for a withdrawal agreement. EU sources insisted that the backstop has to prevent a hard border.

What is the threat to the agri-food sector here?

Much of Ireland's agricultural produce - particularly dairy and beef - gets exported to Britain.

An EU report last year predicted that a worst-case scenario Brexit would cost the agri-food sector a staggering €5.5bn in lost exports.

The study by the European Parliament's Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development said the expected impact on Ireland is "particularly concerning" with the Irish agri-food sector "highly dependent on trade with the UK".

What contingency plans are the Irish government putting in place for Brexit?

The European Commission has warned member States to prepare for the possibility of a hard Brexit. A document circulated to governments last month outlines how the EU hopes to reach a deal with the UK but also recognises that talks can fail. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced details of the government's contingency planning after a special Cabinet meeting in Kerry. He said: "The key decisions are particularly focused on areas where the Government has direct responsibility and on measures that need to be taken on an East-West basis, such as customs and veterinary controls at ports and airports."

He said the government also reiterated that it "would not countenance a return of a border on the island under any circumstances, including in the event of a hard Brexit .” A government statement said that, to date, more than €450m has been allocated in business supports for Brexit. Among the announcements were plans for around 1,000 new customs and veterinary inspectors by 2021. There is to be upgraded infrastructure at Dublin and Rosslare ports that will require "significant investment".

The Irish Independent today reports that a new post-Brexit shipping route will see Ireland connected to Europe via the Netherlands and Belgium under EU contingency plans. The realignment of the EU's strategic transport corridor is part of an effort to allow Irish trade a means of circumventing UK customs checks post-Brexit and to find alternatives to the land-bridge over Britain.

Online Editors