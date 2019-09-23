Tens of thousands of Irish residents who use UK driving licences will not legally be able to get behind the wheel of their car on November 1 if there is no Brexit deal.

No-deal Brexit to put thousands in Ireland with UK driving licences off the road

Some 40,000 people who live and work in the Republic have yet to exchange their UK licence for an Irish version which will be recognised across the EU.

Until Brexit Day, the switchover is a relatively simple process that takes 10 days – but if the UK crash out of the EU it will become much more complicated.

Moyagh Murdock, chief executive officer at the Road Safety Authority, said: “Just like other third countries, such as South Africa, and Russia, South Korea, you will have to go through a very different process.”

Drivers will then have to take theory tests, driving lessons and also eye tests again to have an Irish licence.

The Road Safety Authority is warning that any Irish resident who continues to drive on a UK licence could face prosecution.

But Ms Murdock said the real fear is the implications for anybody who is involved in an accident.

“If you are involved in any kind of incident on the road and you cannot produce your documents, well then that kicks in a whole lot of other issues around the actual enforcement of an investigation within that collision or whatever,” the RSA chief said.

She noted that insurance company may not be obliged to honour a policy if the driver is on the road illegally.

The current Withdrawal Agreement provides for arrangements to recognise UK driving licences across the EU during the Brexit transition period which is until December 2020. However, if it is not passed by the House of Commons then the EU will no longer acknowledge UK licences.

Visitors or tourists who are coming to Ireland from the UK for a short period or holiday will be able to driving using their existing licence.

European Minister Helen McEntee said: "While a significant number of people have changed their UK or Northern Ireland driving licences to Irish licences - around 30,000 so far this year - there is still an estimated about 40,000 people driving and living in Ireland who, by October 31 in the event of a no-deal, will be driving illegally.

"We would encourage people to change over. It's a process that takes no longer than five to 10 days. It's €55.”

Ms Murdock said around 250 people a day are applying to have their licence changed – but the RSA expects this number to rise dramatically as Brexit approaches on October 31.

She said authorities are putting extra resources in place to deal with a sudden spike but urged those affected not to wait any longer.

While gardaí have the discretion to allow somebody caught on the wrong licence to quickly sort out the paperwork, Ms Murdock said: “It’s not going to be an excuse that you left it to the last minute.”

Online Editors