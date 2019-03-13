THE UK government will not introduce any new checks or controls on goods moving across the land border into Northern Ireland if the UK leaves the European Union without a deal, it has been announced.

No-deal Brexit preparation: No new checks on goods moving across Border into Northern Ireland - UK government

Under a temporary and unilateral regime announced by Theresa May's government this morning, EU goods arriving from the Republic and remaining in Northern Ireland will not be subject to tariffs.

However, tariffs will be payable on goods moving from the EU into the rest of the UK via Northern Ireland under a schedule of rates also released on Wednesday.

The government insists that this will not create a border down the Irish Sea, as there will be no checks on goods moving between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Instead, "normal compliance and intelligence methods" will be used to detect any traders attempting to abuse the system.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to Parliament after the results of the vote on Brexit deal. Photo: REUTERS

UK ministers accepted that the new regime will cause "concerns" to Northern Irish businesses and farmers about the impact on their competitiveness.

But they said these were the only steps that could be taken to deliver on the British government's commitment to avoiding a hard border in the case of no deal.

Under the new regime for Northern Ireland, goods arriving from the Republic will still be subject to the same VAT and excise duty as at present.

While 87pc of total imports to the UK by value would be eligible for tariff free access, crucially for Ireland tariffs would still apply to 13pc of goods imported into the UK which includes key products from our agri-food sector.

The UK government announced a mixture of tariffs and quotas on beef, lamb, pork, poultry and some dairy to support UK farmers.

Tariffs on high-quality, boneless beef are 12.8pc plus €303.40/100kg.

Tariffs on high-quality carcases are 12.80pc plus €177.80/100kg.

IFA President Joe Healy said the tariff regime in the event of a no deal Brexit would be a disastrous scenario for Irish farmers.

After last night’s defeat in Westminster, the IFA President said the prospect of a no deal has moved closer.

“Our most exposed sectors, particularly beef, simply will not survive the kind of tariffs being talked about. This would have a devastating effect in the rural economy,” he said.

“We export over 50pc of our beef to the UK. If this is subject to tariffs, it will be a ‘direct hit’ of almost €800m on the sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, small businesses trading across the border will be able to report VAT online without any new processes at the border.

To protect human, animal and plant health, animals and animal products from outside the EU would be required to enter Northern Ireland through a designated entry point, while regulated plant materials from outside the EU and high-risk plants from inside Europe will require certification and pre-notification.

There will be new UK import requirements such as document checks and registration for a small number of goods such as endangered species and hazardous chemicals which are subject to international agreements.

Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee said that the no-deal tariffs are a "lose-lose scenario" for everyone.

Speaking on RTE Morning Ireland Ms McEntee said the tariffs would be "absolutely disastrous" for Irish agriculture.

She added that the new UK border plan "replicates what we already have in the Withdrawal Agreement" and re-iterated that the Irish Government's position has not changed on the border.

"We have always said what our plan is, and that if it came to the stage where a no-deal was the only likely outcome, then we would need to engage with our colleagues in the UK but also with the UK. Not after a no-deal, this is when it has became apparent that a no-deal is the only likely option," McEntee told RTE.

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley said: "The Government has been clear that a deal with the European Union is the best outcome for Northern Ireland.

"But we will do all we can to support people and businesses across Northern Ireland in the event that we leave without a deal.

"The measures announced today recognise the unique circumstances of Northern Ireland. These arrangements can only be temporary and short term."

In the case of no-deal, the UK government is committed to entering discussions urgently with Brussels and Dublin to agree long-term arrangements.

Press Association