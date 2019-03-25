No-deal Brexit 'increasingly likely', EU officials say

The European Union believes that a no-deal Brexit is "increasingly likely", EU officials said on Monday after the bloc gave Britain two more weeks to solve its political stalemate, but is doubtful that would work.

"We are prepared for this scenario," an EU official said describing the bloc's contingency preparations.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure to give a date for leaving office as the price to bring Brexit-supporting rebel lawmakers in her party behind her twice-defeated European Union divorce treaty.

"Time's up, Theresa," Rupert Murdoch's Sun newspaper said in a front page editorial. It said her one chance of getting the deal approved by parliament was to name a date for her departure.

"I hope that the cabinet will tell the prime minister the game is up," Andrew Bridgen, a Conservative lawmaker who supports Brexit, told Sky News.

"The prime minister does not have the confidence of the parliamentary party. She clearly doesn't have the confidence of the cabinet and she certainly doesn't have the confidence of our members out there in the country," he said.

Ministers will discuss at 0900 GMT how to address parliament's attempts to take control of Brexit before a meeting of May's cabinet team, a government source said.

The United Kingdom, which voted 52-48 percent to leave the EU in the referendum, remains deeply divided over Brexit.

Online Editors