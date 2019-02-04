No-deal Brexit 'could push us into recession in 18 months'

A no-deal Brexit could push Ireland into a recession within 18 months, analysts have warned.

A no-deal Brexit could push Ireland into a recession within 18 months, analysts have warned.

Ireland's robust economic performance faces an "existential threat" from the UK crashing out of the EU, stockbroking firm Goodbody warned.

"We assume that the UK will leave the EU in an orderly manner on March 29, or more likely later, but the risks have risen over recent weeks of disorderly exit. A game of chicken is now in train between the UK and the EU," it said.

The firm said how this "game" played out would determine whether the economy continued to grow "or potentially falls into recession".

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has rowed back on plans for a Cabinet reshuffle, citing Brexit as the reason.

He said ministers needed to be focused on their existing briefs, "not reading into a new job".

