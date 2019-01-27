Tánaiste Simon Coveney has ruled out any movement on the backstop in a rare interview with the British media.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has ruled out any movement on the backstop in a rare interview with the British media.

'Nobody has come up with a pragmatic, sensible and legally sound alternative' - Simon Coveney stands firm on backstop

The Foreign Affairs Minister said that the backstop was already a compromise built around UK red lines and said Ireland “will insist on the United Kingdom keeping its word”.

“Ireland has the same position as the EU when we say that the backstop as part of the Withdrawal Agreement is part of a balanced packaged that is not going to change,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show.

Mr Coveney suggested that the route out of the current deadlock is to alter the political declaration on the future relationship between the EU and the UK, saying it was the package of the two that had been rejected in Westminster.

“It’s the balance of the two of those things that I think we need to be looking at now,” he said.

Echoing arguments laid out by the Taoiseach during his week in Davos, Mr Coveney attempted to put the onus to find a breakthrough on opponents to the backstop.

A mock border wall is being destroyed during a protest by anti-Brexit campaigners, Borders Against Brexit in Carrickcarnan, Ireland, January 26, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne People destroy a mock border wall as they attend a protest by anti-Brexit campaigners, Borders Against Brexit in Carrickcarnan, Ireland, January 26, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne Actors in military fatigues take part in an anti-Brexit rally at the Irish border near Carrickcarnan, Co Louth, expressing their opposition to the imposition of a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday January 26, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit Border. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire People stand next to a mock militarised border crossing as they attend a protest by anti-Brexit campaigners, Borders Against Brexit in Carrickcarnan, Ireland, January 26, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne An actor in military fatigues takes part in an anti-Brexit rally at the Irish border near Carrickcarnan, Co Louth, expressing their opposition to the imposition of a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday January 26, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit Border. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire People take part in an anti-Brexit rally at the Irish border near Carrickcarnan, Co Louth, expressing their opposition to the imposition of a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday January 26, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit Border. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire A mock checkpoint manned by actors dressed as customs officers constructed during an anti-Brexit rally at the Irish border near Carrickcarnan, Co Louth. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday January 26, 2019. Hundreds of protesters have warned Theresa May that a hard Irish border risks destroying Northern Ireland's hard-won peace. See PA story POLITICS Brexit Border. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire A mock checkpoint manned by actors dressed as soldiers and customs officers constructed during an anti-Brexit rally at the Irish border near Carrickcarnan, Co Louth. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday January 26, 2019. Hundreds of protesters have warned Theresa May that a hard Irish border risks destroying Northern Ireland's hard-won peace. See PA story POLITICS Brexit Border. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire A man holds a sign next to a mock border wall during a protest by anti-Brexit campaigners, Borders Against Brexit in Carrickcarnan, Ireland, January 26, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“Nobody yet that argues against that insurance mechanism… nobody has come up with a pragmatic, sensible and legally sound way of avoiding border infrastructure re-emerging between the two jurisdictions re-emerging on the island of Ireland”.

In the absence of a deal an arrangement would need to be struck between the EU, the UK and Ireland to avoid a border which would not be “easy”, he said.

“There is no magic solution here for this problem. If there was it would have emerged by now and that is why Ireland will insist on the United Kingdom keeping its word both to Ireland and the EU and to people in Northern Ireland in terms of protecting a fragile but hugely valuable peace process,” he said.

Pressed on comments made by Mr Varadkar in Davos about the return of troops to the border Mr Coveney did not answer when asked what uniform those troops would be wearing.

In the wake of those comments the Taoiseach’s aides were forced to clarify that he was not referring to Irish personnel.

Speaking on the Marr show, Health Secretary Matt Hancock denied Mr Coveney's comments meant Theresa May's Brexit deal was "dead in the water".

"Not at all," said Mr Hancock. "That's a negotiating position the Irish are taking, but I think it's also extremely clear from that interview and the tone... is that Ireland doesn't want to have a no-deal Brexit.

"The whole purpose of the backstop is to avoid a hard border, which risks being a consequence of a no-deal Brexit.

"The idea the EU and the Irish Government would drive this process to a no-deal exit in order to try to achieve something which is intended to avoid no-deal Brexit, that is not going to happen."

Online Editors