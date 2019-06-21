No interest rate change as UK growth is stagnant says BoE

BoE officials voted unanimously to hold interest rates at 0.75pc, despite some recent suggestions from a couple of policymakers that borrowing costs should go up sooner rather than later.

The central bank stuck to its message that rates would need to rise in a limited and gradual fashion, on the assumption that Britain can avoid leaving the EU in a damaging no-deal scenario.

But the BoE noted a darkening outlook for the world economy which has prompted the European Central Bank, US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan to signal this week that more stimulus could well be on the way.

"Globally, trade tensions have intensified. Domestically, the perceived likelihood of a no-deal Brexit has risen," the BoE warned in its policy statement.

Reuters

Irish Independent