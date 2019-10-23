No EU decision yet on Brexit delay, three months looks likely, say diplomats

Independent.ie

Ambassadors of the 27 EU member states that will remain after Britain leaves the bloc made no decision on London's request for a Brexit delay at a meeting on Wednesday but will meet again to discuss the issue on Friday, three senior EU diplomats said.

