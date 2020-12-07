‘No deal’ Brexit would cause Irish and UK economy to ‘suffer’ – Taoiseach

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin warned that any 'no deal' Brexit will inflict serious damage on the economies of Ireland, the UK and other EU countries as well as representing a "significant failure" of protracted negotiations.

Mr Martin, speaking in Cork, said the consequences of the failure to agree a free trade deal between the UK and the EU were quite stark.

"I think it is very challenging," he said.

"I think the issues that remain to be resolved will not easily be resolved. The fact that intensive negotiations have restarted over the weekend and are continuing is positive."

Read More

"The President of the EU Commission (Ursula von der Leyen) and the (UK) Prime Minister (Boris Johnson) will talk again on Monday evening. But the situation is serious and the issues are ones which have bedevilled the process from the beginning both in terms of the level playing field, fisheries and of course the dispute resolution mechanism to deal with the level playing field issues."

"Overall, it is in the interests of all concerned that a proper trade deal is agreed. Our respective economies across Europe and the UK would suffer - unnecessarily in my view - in the event of a no deal."

"When I mean unnecessarily, I mean a deal can be arrived at - I think it would be a significant failure if there were to be a no deal outcome."

He said all minds will be concentrated by the looming deadline.

"The deadline is within days because clearly we are running towards the end of the year."

"Obviously, in terms of any agreement that will be arrived at it will need ratification by the European Parliament but essentially the end of the year is the deadline. The next few days will determine whether we get an agreement or not."

"We have an EU Council meeting at the end of the week - I am going to Brussels on Wednesday evening and obviously the EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier will present (the outline) there and keep member states informed."

Mr Martin warned that people should not be overly optimistic that a deal will be hammered out as some of the issues which have emerged remain quite problematic.

"My gut instinct is that it is 50:50 right now. I don’t think anyone can be overly-optimistic about a resolution emerging."

"My sense is - and I’ve spoken to some of the key principals here – this is a very challenging issue to resolve, particularly around the level playing field."

"My sense is that we are at a very difficult juncture and I think it’s important that the resumed talks use every piece of creativity they can by the participants to try and get a resolution because I think a ‘no deal’ would be very damaging to all concerned."

"(It would be damaging) to the Irish economy and indeed to the economies of EU member states as well so it’s very very important that common sense prevails here and that a deal is done. In the event of a no deal, it will be significantly onerous on businesses out there, so things are on a knife edge here and it is serious."

Read More

Online Editors