'No deal' Brexit will be 'really bad' for Ireland but 'quite a disaster' for UK - Varadkar

A ‘No deal’ Brexit will be "really bad for Ireland, relatively bad for the European Union but quite a disaster for the United Kingdom", Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar said there is still time to secure a withdrawal agreement despite the latest round of negotiations hitting a stalemate over the border question.

However, he admitted it could now be December before we see the vital breakthrough.

"Nobody knows for sure. The date on which the UK leaves the European Union is the end of March next year. Any withdrawal agreement requires parliamentary approval.

"In order to meet that timeline we’d have to have a deal before the end of this year. The initial target was October, that’s now slipped to November," he said, adding that if it can’t be done next month there is a regular meeting of EU leaders scheduled for December.

Asked whether there is still room for the EU to compromise on the so-called ‘Irish backstop’, Mr Varadkar replied: "We’re always open to compromise. As the European Union, of course we are.

"But there are some fundamentals that we can’t compromise on and that is the need for the United Kingdom to honour the commitments it made last December which is that we will have a withdrawal agreement and as part of that there must be a legally operable and legally binding assurance that no matter what happens, that no hard border will emerge on the island of Ireland."

He said this country is preparing for a 'no deal' scenario "even though we don’t believe it’s the likely outcome".

"We’re hiring the necessary customs, veterinary and other officials who are making the necessary adaptions to the ports and airports that would be needed in an ‘no deal’ scenario and also needed in a deal scenario.

"The difference in a no-deal is that the changes will be greater and they won't be quicker.”

Mr Varadkar added: "We are at a sensitive stage at the moment. I know some people were optimistic about an agreement on the withdrawal and on protocol this week. I always thought that was unlikely. I figure November or December is probably the best opportunity for a deal. It’s a dynamic situation."

Brexit negotiations are on a knife-edge after a hastily-arranged meeting on Sunday between EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab broke up without a breakthrough.

Discussions were said to have broken down after EU negotiators demanded a "backstop to the backstop" to prevent a return of a "hard border" between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has proposed the backstop - which would effectively keep Northern Ireland in the single market while a permanent solution is found - should apply to the whole of the UK.

However it is understood the EU is insisting it should be backed up by the original Northern Ireland-only backstop as it first proposed.

That could lead to customs checks on goods travelling between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK - effectively imposing a "border in the Irish Sea" - something Mrs May has said is unacceptable.

The impasse threatens to throw into disarray carefully choreographed plans which would have seen EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Wednesday give the green light to a special summit in November to finalise the terms of the UK's withdrawal from the bloc.

Leaving the launch of an anti-loneliness initiative in south London, Mrs May did not comment when asked if she was confident of reaching a Brexit deal by Wednesday's EU summit, or if she expected a Cabinet mutiny on the issue on Tuesday.

Her spokesman said that there are a number of ways to achieve a so-called backstop arrangement for its only land border with the European Union and Prime Minister Theresa May is still confident of getting a Brexit deal.

"There are a number of means of achieving what we want to achieve," he said, declining to give further details of the talks.

Her spokesman told reporters talks reached a stalemate at the weekend because the EU continued to insist on the backstop involving a border down the Irish Sea - something May has ruled out because she says it would break up the United Kingdom.

He also said May was planning to make a statement to parliament on Monday afternoon on the failure of the weekend talks.

Arriving in Brussels for an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Tanaiste Simon Coveney said Dublin and the EU simply wanted Theresa May to follow through with backstop agreements already made in March and December.

He told reporters "a backstop can't be time-limited", adding: "The backstop will be there unless and until something else is agreed, but unless you have something to replace it well then the backstop needs to be there as an insurance mechanism.

"That is all we are asking for, that's all the Michel Barnier taskforce is also looking for now in terms of legal text.

“I think we are frustrated but we’re still pretty calm about that.

“I think everybody would have liked to see clarity this week on the withdrawal agreement. Time is moving on. Ratification mechanisms are going to take time.”

He said a “real effort” had been made over the past 10 days by the two negotiating teams so that a set of recommendations would be ready for this Wednesday.

“We want to see an outcome here that settles nerves and brings a sensible Brexit.

“For us it’s about following through on the commitments that have already been made. We’re not looking for anything new here,” he said.

Following Sunday's meeting in Brussels, Mr Barnier said that, despite "intense efforts", there had been a failure to reach agreement on the border issue.

The UK government said there were still "unresolved issues" relating to the backstop but that it remained committed to making progress at the European Council meeting.

But with Mrs May under siege from Tory Eurosceptics and her DUP parliamentary allies, her room for manoeuvre is severely restricted.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, the DUP's Westminster leader, Nigel Dodds, said: "One part of the UK cannot be left behind, bound to rules set in Brussels. The constitutional and economic consequences of such an approach would be catastrophic in the long run."

For British Labour, Sir Keir Starmer said the UK government must now publish details of its revised proposals for the Irish border.

"At the moment we don't even know what the proposal is that everybody has fallen out about over the weekend," the shadow Brexit secretary told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"That needs to be looked at and scrutinised in Parliament."

Ireland's ambassador to the UK, Adrian O'Neill, said events in Brussels were a "setback" and could increase the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

He told BBC Radio 4's Westminster Hour: "Time is running out, there is no doubt about that. In all member states, preparation for all eventualities are ramping up quite significantly."

Meanwhile, DUP leader Arlene Foster is meeting Leo Varadkar for a private dinner in Dublin this evening.

It is understood she will stress a desire for a strong relationship between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to continue post-Brexit.

She will tell Mr Varadkar that she wants to see a deal that works for both jurisdictions.

It is understood Mrs Foster will seek to strike a conciliatory tone with Mr Varadkar after a year that has seen relations between the pair fray over Brexit.

On her visit to Dublin, Mrs Foster will also meet Micheal Martin, the leader of main opposition party Fianna Fail.

She also will meet a leading cardiologist to discuss a cross-border heart service that treats children from both sides of the border and visit St Patrick's Church of Ireland cathedral.

