No-deal Brexit and pandemic could hit our sovereign credit rating

Ireland's ability to borrow at rock-bottom interest rates could be hit by a looming no-deal Brexit, which ratings agency DBRS Morningstar said now poses the biggest threat to the economy.

The country has been able to borrow billions of euro to prop up the economy during the pandemic.

A recent €750m treasury bills issue by the National Treasury Management Agency saw the offer 2.5 times oversubscribed and carried a negative interest yield of 0.55pc, meaning investors are paying to hold the debt. A €1bn bond issue last month carried a negative yield of just under 0.1pc.

Any downgrade to the country's sovereign credit rating would make it more expensive for the country to issue debt.

DBRS Morningstar said in a report that if a no-deal Brexit and the pandemic result in a substantial deterioration of Ireland's medium-term economic outlook, then its sovereign rating 'A' rating from the agency could be under threat.

"The possibility of a no-deal Brexit remains and there is limited time for the EU and UK to reach an agreement on their future relationship before the end of the transition period in December 2020," noted the ratings agency.

"Most scenario calculations of the UK's exit from the EU conclude that all forms of Brexit adversely affect the Irish economy in varying degrees," it added.

The institution noted that without a deal, the trade relationship between the UK and the European Union would most likely be based on World Trade Organisation regulations.

That, noted DBRS Morningstar, would probably require checks at the border with Northern Ireland, "possibly weakening the 1998 Belfast Agreement that was integral to improving community relations following decades of difficult social conflict".

The agency has confirmed Ireland's rating as 'A', reflecting what has been a solid economy.

"Ireland's A ratings are underpinned by the country's institutional strength, robust trade and investment flows, flexible labour market, young and educated workforce, and its access to the European market - features that support the economy's competitiveness and its medium-term growth prospects," it noted.

The country's credit strengths are countered by weaknesses including volatile revenue sources, it said.

Irish Independent