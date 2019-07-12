THE next British Prime Minister is going to face a "very serious reality check" on Brexit, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned.

Next British PM will face 'very serious reality check' on Brexit, Varadkar warns

Mr Varadkar said that both contenders in the Conservative leadership race Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are in campaign mode and politicians in such a contest "tend to campaign in poetry".

He added: "When you get into office you govern in prose."

Both Mr Johnson and Mr Hunt have made remarks suggesting that the Brexit negotiations could be reopened, something that the EU has ruled out.

It's been reported that Tánaiste Simon Coveney has privately criticised both men saying they're having a "disingenuous debate" on Brexit.

Mr Varadkar was asked about these remarks by Newstalk's Pat Kenny.

He replied: "I suppose I’d put it a different way.

"Politicians when they’re in campaign mode - and both of those men are in campaign mode - tend to campaign in poetry, in simple terms and high level messages.

"When you get into office you govern in prose.

"And I imagine whoever is the new prime minister is going to face a very serious reality check when they sit down with their officials and civil servants to be fully briefed on the realities of Brexit if they don’t know them already."

