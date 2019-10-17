Newly-agreed Brexit deal is about 'people and peace' - Juncker

EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker said the newly agreed Brexit deal is about “people and peace”.

Speaking alongside UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Commission President said he was “happy about the deal” but “sad about Brexit”.

Mr Juncker also said the deal was “fair and balance” and added that he looked forward to the forthcoming trade negotiation with the UK.

Mr Johnson, meanwhile, called on UK MPs to back the “excellent deal” agreed in Brussels this morning as all eyes look to the vote in the House of Commons on Saturday afternoon.

He also called the deal “fair and reasonable” and said it was the result of hard work from negotiators on all sides.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to Mr Juncker, who said was the “boss” in Brussels, and said the deal was “very good” for both the EU and UK.

He said the deal means the entire UK can take part advantage of free trade deals with other countries and also make joint decision on laws and how public funds are spent.

He said he hoped his fellow MPs “now come together” and “get Brexit done” so the country could focus on domestic priorities such as health and crime prevention.

Online Editors