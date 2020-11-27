New six-times weekly Rosslare-France shipping service to start in January

A new Rosslare-France shipping service is set to start in January.

The service, which will be operated by Danish international shipping company DFDS, will run six-times a week starting January 2nd.

It will run from Rosslare to Dunkirk in Northern France and will give Irish industry a “vital” post-Brexit connection with a landbridge-free access to the continent of Europe, a statement from Rosslare-Europort said.

The service increases to up to thirteen the number of direct Rosslare to Europe roll-on roll-off sailings each way on a weekly basis across all routes in peak season.

It comes as negotiations between the UK and European Union are continuing, with a trade agreement yet to be finalised.

Glenn Carr, manager of Rosslare-Europort, said: “This is a hugely exciting development, not only for us in Rosslare-Europort, but for Ireland as a whole, Irish industry, and the haulage sector.”

“We have engaged with Irish hauliers and their representatives, to understand their needs – particularly in the context of Brexit – and worked with shipping operators and ports in Europe to identify strong offerings for the sector,” he added.

The journey from Rosslare to France will take 24 hours.

Arriving in Dunkirk, hauliers will then be less than a three-hour drive from Paris, and around 20 minutes from the Belgian border.

“The Department of Transport, including Minister Eamon Ryan, Minister Hildegarde Naughton and their officials have been hugely supportive of our ambitious plans to develop new routes from Rosslare Europort, and to develop our facilities and services to ensure that Irish business has Brexit-proof options for trade,” Mr Carr added.

As well as new business such as DFDS’ forthcoming service and the arrival of Brittany Ferries earlier this year, Iarnród Éireann - Port Authority for Rosslare-Europort - has recently secured planning permission for a major transformation of Rosslare port, as part of its Port Masterplan.

The plan will see over €30m invested by Iarnród Éireann in Rosslare-Europort over the next five years.

Online Editors