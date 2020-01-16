Mute response to bid for Big Ben to ring on Brexit day

When British Conservative MP Mark Francois launched his campaign to crowdfund Big Ben's bongs, he said it would take less than 48 hours to hit the total - but even with the Brexiteer pledging £1,000 (€1,168) of his own money, he has only managed to raise a fraction of the £500,000 required.

When British Conservative MP Mark Francois launched his campaign to crowdfund Big Ben's bongs, he said it would take less than 48 hours to hit the total - but even with the Brexiteer pledging £1,000 (€1,168) of his own money, he has only managed to raise a fraction of the £500,000 required.

Dozens of crowdfunding pages were launched after Boris Johnson suggested members of the public could meet the £500,000 cost of the famous bell ringing at 11pm on January 31, when the UK leaves the EU. Almost 30 pages on the GoFundMe crowdfunding website are trying to raise the money, but the vast majority have not received a single donation.

On Tuesday, Mr Johnson said his government was working up a plan to allow people to "bung a bob for a Big Ben bong", although his spokesman later said there were no plans for a government fund.

Big Ben has been silenced since 2017 because of renovations to the clock and tower.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In