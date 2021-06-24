Much worse than a long goodbye: five years after the vote, Brexit is a never-ending parting 

It’s half a decade to the day since we all woke up to the count result starting the UK’s interminable goodbye to the European Union. Five years later... and we’re still living with the fallout from it all.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson used to make his living from his wordsmith craft until he went into politics. Alas, many of his would-be clever phrases missed the target by a country mile.

None more so than ‘Get Brexit done’ – which suggested the EU-UK divorce after 45 years was some kind of immediate destination. The rest of us knew it was a dreary process which was going to take a lot of time and effort.

Happily, the actual fifth anniversary of the narrow Brexit ‘Leave’ vote majority yesterday brought an usually happy piece of news. It was that the EU will grant an extension to implementing checks on chilled meat coming from Britain to Northern Ireland – averting the dreaded well-flagged ‘sausage war’ which was a phoney affront to many of our sensibilities, not least due to threatening more crimes against language.

That does not mean that the EU and UK will not end up at total loggerheads, headed for a post-Brexit trade war.

But it does mean that talking can continue in a more measured form, and that a surprise compromise could yet emerge sooner rather than later.

It was not lost on anyone in Dublin that the new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, Jeffrey Donaldson, began his term with talk of the need to change the Northern Ireland EU Protocol which frames the North’s special trade status in a post-Brexit world.

The UK’s Brexit negotiator, David Frost, used similar phraseology.

Let’s stress that both struck a strong line on the need for big changes to the North’s terms. Yet it helped that this time London asked Brussels for a grace period extension, rather than just helping themselves – as they did on another deadline back in April, increasing tensions.

Otherwise we have had a noisy and difficult five years, when at times things just went from bad to worse. And on good days it was one step forward, two steps back.

The root cause of the difficulty for Ireland, north and south, is that, from the outset, no attention was paid to the Border issue by London’s pro-leave campaigners. Johnson compared the only potential de facto land border between the EU and the UK with some invisible lines separating London boroughs.

The DUP were the only ones in the North to back Leave, which was rejected by voters there by 56pc to 44pc. The DUP had atavistically and automatically prioritised continuing the union with Britain above else – and brushed aside the considerable Border considerations involving commerce and social interaction.

The DUP failed to back a workable compromise, which could have eliminated all Border considerations, during the period June 2017 to December 2019 when they held the balance of power at Westminster. They should have not been surprised when the fully empowered Johnson peremptorily dropped them.

It is a simple matter of record that the Dublin Government – notably Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney – did stellar work in protecting Irish interests and obviated any return of dangerous north-south border checks. It is equally indisputable that the EU stood steadfastly beside Ireland through all of this, as did other allies like the US.

But that’s history. For the future, the Irish Government must do more of the same.