'Much more time' needed for Brexit deal, says Barnier

Brexit talks are headed for the 'last-chance saloon' as the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator says "much more time" is needed to reach a divorce agreement.

Now little more than three months remain before a final deadline on a "crash-out" no-deal Brexit.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier sought to calm the mood, saying the only remedy was to use the remaining period between now and Christmas.

But hopes of a November deal were fading as he added: "We need much time, much more time and we continue to work in the next weeks."

As EU leaders gathered yet again in Brussels yesterday, they conceded that hopes of a deal are again being pushed back, this time perhaps until December.

There were doubts about the value of calling any special summit in November to finalise the EU-UK divorce terms as many leaders sought to calm things and maximise use of the final weeks.

Brussels diplomats pointed out that this meeting had been billed as a decisive meeting where a draft deal might be tabled and tentatively approved.

The Taoiseach met with British Prime Minister Theresa May for half an hour last night before the main Brexit discussion with all 28 countries, including the UK. It is understood that the meeting was "cordial and positive".

Mrs May, who had been called upon to table new proposals on the Irish Border backstop, was thought to have been "developing her thinking".

While Mr Varadkar was positive in his response, he still stressed that Ireland expected UK commitments on the Border to be honoured. He earlier told reporters that the March deal on the so-called backstop was "a question of trust".

The ongoing Brexit talks will explore extending the transition period, during which nothing will change after Brexit in March 2019.

The end of transition had originally been fixed for December 2020 but it is now suggested that it could be pushed out by another year to the end of 2021.

The Taoiseach said Ireland could look favourably on such a plan which would be helpful to everyone concerned as the implications of Brexit could require more time.

"From Ireland's point of view we're willing to consider all proposals which might help us lead to a solution," Mr Varadkar said. "But the extended transition period could not be a substitute for a backstop."

The so-called "backstop" will apply if there is no proper EU-UK trade deal post Brexit. It would give the North special status with no customs tariffs and also keep product standards there in line with those of the EU single market.

But it has hit a wall of objection from radical Brexiteers and the Democratic Unionist Party, propping up Mrs May's minority government. Efforts to allay these objections, centred on fears of splitting the North from the rest of the UK, have run into trouble with the EU side who want to protect the single market and customs union.

Irish officials signalled that a decision may follow today on whether a special November summit will be called. Mr Varadkar told reporters that a regular summit had been fixed for December and clear progress would be required to show the value of a special one next month.

"My view is that we should really only have one if there is a purpose to having one. We should not call a summit just to talk," the Taoiseach said.

Other delegations expressed a certain mannerly frustration with the UK's failure to advance the action.

"Today there will be no breakthrough," said Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite. She added that 28 months after the Brexit referendum, in June 2016, London had still not explained clearly how it wants to leave the EU.

"Today, we do not know what they want. They do not know themselves what they really want. That is the problem," the Lithuanian president told reporters.

Juri Ratas, the Estonian Prime Minister, struck a more sympathetic tone. "I regret that we don't have an agreement yet between the UK and the EU," he said.

"But I still believe that this agreement is possible and our goal is to find the solution and to find the way. I think it's possible."

Irish Independent