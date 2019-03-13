MPs have voted to reject 'no deal' Brexit by 312 votes to 308

MPs have supported an amendment to reject a no-deal Brexit at any time and under any circumstances by 312 votes to 308, majority four.

MPs have supported an amendment to reject a no-deal Brexit at any time and under any circumstances by 312 votes to 308, majority four.

Lawmakers voted by 312 to 308 in favour of Amendment A, a proposal put forward by a group of MPs calling on the government to rule out a no deal exit.

It went further than the government's motion, which notes that parliament does not want to leave without a deal on March 29 and that the default legal position is to leave without a deal unless one is ratified by parliament.

Amendment A overrides the government's motion.

The Prime Minister had warned that a no-deal scenario would be "bleak", with a "significant economic shock", the loss of security co-operation with Europe and the prospect of the break-up of the UK as support for Scottish independence and a united Ireland could increase.

More to follow...

Online Editors