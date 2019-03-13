Business Brexit

Wednesday 13 March 2019

MPs have voted to reject 'no deal' Brexit by 312 votes to 308

Prime Minister Theresa May during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London Credit: UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/PA Wire
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Lawmakers voted by 312 to 308 in favour of Amendment A, a proposal put forward by a group of MPs calling on the government to rule out a no deal exit.

It went further than the government's motion, which notes that parliament does not want to leave without a deal on March 29 and that the default legal position is to leave without a deal unless one is ratified by parliament.

Amendment A overrides the government's motion.

The Prime Minister had warned that a no-deal scenario would be "bleak", with a "significant economic shock", the loss of security co-operation with Europe and the prospect of the break-up of the UK as support for Scottish independence and a united Ireland could increase.

