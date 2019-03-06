Motorists are being urged to apply for a green card before March 29 in case of a no-deal Brexit as a grace period for drivers crossing the border will not apply to those in the Republic of Ireland.

Motorists urged to apply for green card before Brexit deadline as grace period 'won't apply to ROI drivers'

The Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) has advised drivers with a Republic of Ireland registered vehicle that they will need a green card when travelling to Northern Ireland or elsewhere in the United Kingdom if Britain crashes out of the European Union without a deal.

Anyone who requests a green card will be issued with one.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil earlier today that there will be a grace period for any Northern Ireland motorists who drive their vehicle in the Republic.

However, this will not apply to motorists from the Republic who drive in Northern Ireland, the MIBI said.

“We are reiterating our advice to Irish motorists to request a green card if they plan on driving in Northern Ireland or another part of the UK after Brexit,” said David Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of the MIBI.

“If there is a no deal Brexit then any EU registered vehicle driven in Northern Ireland or the UK will require a green card to satisfy the law enforcement authorities. This includes vehicles from the Republic of Ireland. The advice issued by the UK Government and the European Commission on this matter is quite clear."

Anyone who drives without a green card in the event of a no-deal Brexit will be treated as uninsured.

The penalties for driving uninsured in the UK include having your vehicle seized by the side of the road, fines and impoundment.

Green cards are internationally recognised insurance documents which provide proof of insurance cover to law enforcement agencies in the relevant country. It is a hard copy document which is printed on green paper or with a green background.

Earlier, Transport Minister Shane Ross was accused of being "asleep at the wheel" over the need for motorists to hold a special 'green card' as proof of insurance if they cross the border in a no-deal Brexit scenario.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said that people are "incredibly angry" at the impeding need for the card.

He said there is uncertainty over when the cards will be available from insurance companies and not all motorists are aware they need one.

He criticised the government saying that the issue hasn't been resolved despite the sensitivities over the border and questioned how Mr Ross could have allowed the situation to unfold.

Mr Doherty said there should be a bilateral agreement between the EU and UK so that Northern Ireland would be exempt for the need for a green card and asked what solutions the government intends to put in place.

Mr Varadkar said he appreciates the issue is of "great concern" to 10,000 cross-border workers as well as students and people travelling to and from Donegal.

He said the government is aware of the issue and trying to resolve it. He said not holding a green card is not an offence for Northern motorists traveling south so they won't be prosecuted here.

However, he said he couldn't make that commitment on behalf of the Northern Ireland or UK governments.

Mr Doherty accused transport minister Mr Ross of being "asleep at the wheel" on the issue and called on Mr Varadkar to intervene on the matter with the European Commission at "the highest level" to ensure it is resolved.

Mr Varadkar said the green card issue has been raised with the EU and it's being worked on so an arrangement - similar to EU/UK deals for the aviation and haulage sectors - can be put in place for "at least a few months".

