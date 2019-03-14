Motion to hold second Brexit referendum rejected by British MPs

A motion to hold a second Brexit referendum has been rejected by British MPs this evening.

MPs rejected an amendment calling for an extension of Article 50 to hold a second referendum by a majority of 249.

334 MPs votes against the proposal, compared to 85 who favoured it.

A subsequent motion to delay Brexit until June 30 to find a way forward with a majority of support in the House of Commons has also been defeated by a majority of three votes.

The amendment was rejected in the House of Commons by 314 no votes to 311 yes votes.

A proposal by lawmaker Hilary Benn which would take control of the parliamentary agenda on March 20 with the aim of forcing a discussion of Brexit options at a later date was also defeated by a 314 to 312 majority.

This comes as Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald earlier accused the British Government of playing for time.

She said: "I think the whole scenario now is very troubling.

"Even now at the 11th hour the British system is still stalling for time and playing for time. It's a very dangerous scenario for the island of Ireland.

"I'm shocked that the DUP in particular is playing such a reckless game with the Irish economy, with Irish livelihoods north and south and with the Good Friday Agreement.

"We need to remain focused and firm.

"The British system needs to make up its mind. In any scenario, any deal needs to protect the basic Irish interests."

US President Donald trump has also criticised British Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of Brexit negotiations.

Speaking as he met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the White House this afternoon, he said he will stay out of Britain's Brexit negotiations but say Mrs May did not listen to his advice on the matter.

Mr Trump said: "I'm surprised how badly it's all gone from the standpoint of negotiations.

"I gave the prime minister [Theresa May] my ideas on how to negotiate... she didn't listen to that and that's fine.

"She's got to do what she's got to do but I think it could have been negotiated in a different manner.

"I hate to see everything being ripped apart right now.

"I don't think another vote would be possible because it would be very unfair to people who want [Brexit]."

BELOW ARE THE RESULTS SO FAR:

AMENDMENT H: SECOND REFERENDUM - REJECTED 334 TO 85

Led by Independent Group lawmaker Sarah Wollaston, this amendment would have instructed the government to request a delay to Brexit to allow time to hold a second referendum.

AMENDMENT TO AMENDMENT I - REJECTED 314 to 311

A technical change to add a time limit to Amendment I which seeks to pave the way for indicative votes in parliament on Brexit options.

AMENDMENT I: FIND ANOTHER WAY - REJECTED 314 to 312

Led by lawmaker Hilary Benn, a cross-party group have put forward a proposal which would take control of the parliamentary agenda on March 20 with the aim of forcing a discussion of Brexit options at a later date.

This process, which would overturn the usual rule that the government controls what is discussed in parliament, is aimed at trying to find a majority for an alternative Brexit path that would break the parliamentary deadlock.

STILL TO COME:

AMENDMENT E: DIFFERENT APPROACH

Jeremy Corbyn's opposition Labour Party has submitted an amendment calling for May to use a Brexit delay to give parliament time "to find a majority for a different approach".

AMENDMENT J: NO MORE BREXIT VOTES

This amendment, submitted by Labour lawmaker Chris Bryant, seeks to prohibit the government from asking parliament to vote on May's exit deal for a third time, citing parliamentary convention that the same question should not be asked of lawmakers more than once.

More to follow...

