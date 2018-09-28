Michel Barnier rules himself out as candidate for EU top job

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier has ruled himself out as the lead candidate of the centre right to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the European Commission.

In a letter posted on Twitter, the 67-year-old Frenchman said running as the so called “Spitzenkandidat” of the European People’s Party (EPP) would be incompatible with his role in the Brexit negotiations.

“It is my duty and responsibility to continue the Brexit negotiations right to the end,” he said.

I have decided today not to run for the nomination as the @EPP’s European elections lead campaigner at #EPPHelsinki.



It is my duty and responsibility to continue the #Brexit negotiations right to the end. pic.twitter.com/yc3g5T3aTQ — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) September 28, 2018

Under the Spitzenkandidat system, the party groupings in the European Parliament each choose a lead candidate to campaign across the EU and challenge each other in debates.

One of the candidates – most probably the nominee of the grouping that wins the most seats in the parliament – is then chosen by the European Council, made up of EU leaders, to be the commission president.

It was first used in 2014 when Mr Juncker became president, having beaten Mr Barnier for the EEP nomination.

However it is unclear whether it will be used again after it was heavily criticised by EU leaders – including French President Emmanuel Macron – who want a greater say over appointing the EU’s top official.

Press Association