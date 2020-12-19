Micheál Martin warns of ‘significant difficulties’ with time running out for Brexit deal

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said “significant difficulties” remain in efforts to strike a Brexit deal between the EU and the UK.

It comes as the latest deadline of tomorrow for an agreement on trade looms large, and queues of lorries have already started to form at British ports amid stockpiling ahead of feared chaos on January 1.

British Prime Minster Boris Johnson last night warned the prospect of a deal was “looking difficult”.

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier meanwhile said there were “just a few hours” left in the Brexit talks.

Mr Martin was speaking after a North South Ministerial Council meeting where, though there are stark divisions between the parties in the Northern Ireland Executive on Brexit, all participants agreed on the need for a trade deal.

The Taoiseach said progress had been made in the Brexit talks but “there are significant difficulties still there, particularly in relation to fisheries”.

Read More

He said a deal would provide certainty to businesses, workers, farmers and fishermen across the island of Ireland and reduce the damage of Brexit.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “There are lots of things that divide us on this island but it’s fair to say that we’re all agreed that a free trade agreement between the UK and the EU is to our advantage.”

He said Ireland would be using any influence it had to try to secure that agreement.

The North’s First Minster, DUP leader Arlene Foster, outlined how her party “vehemently opposed” the Northern Ireland protocols – which amount to a trade border in the Irish Sea in the absence of a deal – but they were voted through in Westminster.

However, she said she agreed with the need for a deal on the future relationship between the UK and EU. “That is the one point of unanimity on Brexit,” Ms Foster added.

Sinn Féin Deputy First Minster Michelle O’Neill said: “I don’t believe there’s anything good in Brexit for the people that live on this island but in terms of what comes next I do hope that a deal is achieved.”

The European Parliament set a deadline of midnight on Sunday for a deal to be struck if it’s to be ratified by the end of the year. However, a European Commission spokesman said last night there was “no official deadline for finishing”.

Irish Independent