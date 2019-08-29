Michael D'Arcy slapped down by Helen McEntee for comparing Boris Johnson to Oliver Cromwell
Minister of State Michael D’Arcy has been slapped down by a Government colleague for comparing Boris Johnson to Oliver Cromwell.
Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee said Mr D’Arcy’s comments about the Prime Minister were “not reflecting Government policy”.
However, Ms McEntee said Mr D’Arcy’s comments “reflected” a “frustration that many people have here”.
“The fact again we are seeing changes in the UK while throughout all of this we have tried to remain consistent and calm…but this is not Government policy and my understanding is that the tweet was removed,” she added
Yesterday, Mr D’Arcy tweeted that the UK Prime Minister’s decision to suspend the House of Commons was the “most anti-democratic” decision by a prime minister since Cromwell established a “protectorate government” in the 1600s.
“This was a military dictatorship,” he wrote. “Cromwell dismissed his parliament when they disagreed with him,” he added.
He was later instructed to remove the tweet by the Taoiseach’s Office.
Cromwell was an English military and political leader who infamously enacted a series of brutal military actions in Ireland, including massacring civilians.
Online Editors
Related Content
- No-deal Brexit plausible after British parliament suspend according to Helen McEntee
- FF demands detail on plans for no-deal disaster
- Petition against suspension of UK Parliament passes million signatures mark
- John Downing: 'Boris vs Leo: Two leaders couldn't be more different as black tragedy plays out'
- European shares slip on recession, Brexit worries
- Boris Johnson in grab for control as hard Brexit threat increases
- Brexit Q&A: What does Boris Johnson's audacious tactic mean for Ireland?
- Hugh Grant labels Boris Johnson an ‘over-promoted rubber bath toy’ in viral tweet
- Food safety chief on a mission to stop Brexit disruption from souring trade