Minister of State Michael D’Arcy has been slapped down by a Government colleague for comparing Boris Johnson to Oliver Cromwell.

Minister of State Michael D’Arcy has been slapped down by a Government colleague for comparing Boris Johnson to Oliver Cromwell.

Michael D'Arcy slapped down by Helen McEntee for comparing Boris Johnson to Oliver Cromwell

Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee said Mr D’Arcy’s comments about the Prime Minister were “not reflecting Government policy”.

However, Ms McEntee said Mr D’Arcy’s comments “reflected” a “frustration that many people have here”.

“The fact again we are seeing changes in the UK while throughout all of this we have tried to remain consistent and calm…but this is not Government policy and my understanding is that the tweet was removed,” she added

Yesterday, Mr D’Arcy tweeted that the UK Prime Minister’s decision to suspend the House of Commons was the “most anti-democratic” decision by a prime minister since Cromwell established a “protectorate government” in the 1600s.

“This was a military dictatorship,” he wrote. “Cromwell dismissed his parliament when they disagreed with him,” he added.

European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

He was later instructed to remove the tweet by the Taoiseach’s Office.

Cromwell was an English military and political leader who infamously enacted a series of brutal military actions in Ireland, including massacring civilians.

Online Editors