The potential for two time-zones on the island of Ireland has moved closer to reality after MEPs voted to scrap daylight savings time in the EU.

MEPs vote to end daylight savings - which may result in two Irish time zones

The European Parliament overwhelmingly approved a measure to abolish the twice-yearly clock change, in spring and autumn, across the bloc.

While the vote is not final, it will form the basis of the next steps to introduce legislation on the issue. Each member state will now decide if it wants to stay on summer time or standard time.

The proposed change has been delayed until 2021 - pushed back from this year.

If the UK passes the Brexit divorce deal, it will have to adhere to the rules until the end of the transition period.

However, once the UK is out of the EU it will be free to decide on its own, and has previously indicated the country may stick with the current system. This raises the prospect of different time zones in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune welcomed the decision of the European Parliament, saying the introduction of the bi-annual changes "did not lead to the expected benefits, such as energy savings".

"Instead, there are serious warnings from doctors about health hazards caused," she said.

"There are many benefits to ending the process of changing the clocks each year, such as improved outcomes for road safety and economic benefits," she said.

MEPs voted by 410 to 192 in favour of ending the practice which has been in place since 2001. Since then EU law has required all countries in the bloc to observe daylight saving time, moving clocks forward by an hour on the last Sunday of March and back by an hour on the final Sunday in October.

The practice of switching clocks was first introduced in World War I and brought back during the 1970s oil crisis, aiming to save energy by prolonging evening daylight in summer.

The European Commission proposed in September ending the practice after an EU-wide opinion survey showed that a large majority was in favour of doing so.

EU transport commissioner Violeta Bulc said that EU countries saw the need for co-ordination, saying: "No one wants to see a patchwork of time zones within EU."

