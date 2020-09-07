McDonald calls on Taoiseach to warn Johnson that 'bad faith' on Brexit would be 'unacceptable'

SINN Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to contact Boris Johnson to tell him directly that any "bad faith" over Brexit agreements already reached would be "completely unacceptable".

Ms McDonald said she would be "alarmed" if the the Government has not yet contacted 10 Downing Street over a report today suggesting that the British Government is planning legislation that would override parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

The Financial Times reported that this could include issues relating to post-Brexit customs arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Ms McDonald said the Withdrawal Agreement and protocols relating to Ireland are "binding".

She added: "I want to sound a very strong note of concern that at this stage, very late in the day in terms of the negotiations, that Ireland would be used as a pawn by the British Government. That is completely unacceptable."

She has it had been agreed that there would be no damage to the Good Friday Agreement and no hardening of the border in Ireland and that it's important the Irish Government and EU negotiators make that "very clear" too.

Ms McDonald said Sinn Féin deputy first minister in the North Michelle O'Neill as well as SDLP leader Colm Eastwood, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, and the Green Party's Claire Bailey have written to EU negotiator Michel Barnier and Mr Johnson to express their "deep disquiet" at the reports.

She said she herself has sought to speak to Mr Johnson.

And she said the Government here "must make it very clear directly to Boris Johnson and his Government that any suggestion or any move of bad faith in respect of the Withdrawal Agreement and the Irish protocol is completely unacceptable."

She argued that this wouldn't interfere with Mr Barnier's ongoing negotiations with the British Government on trade as the Withdrawal Agreement and Irish protocols have already been agreed.

She said: "The Government ought to be in contact and if they haven’t been in contact with Number I0 I would be a bit alarmed if that’s the case.

"I have been in contact with Number 10 looking to speak to the British Prime Minister so I would expect that that the head of Government here similarly has done so."

