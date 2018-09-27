British Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to dramatically reduce corporation tax after Brexit in a move that could threaten Irish jobs.

May's corporation tax threat could see UK go in search of Irish jobs

As she bids to keep her Brexit plans on track, Mrs May told investors that the UK will be more attractive in the future.

But government sources in Dublin told the Irish Independent that making such statements without knowing the outcome of the stalled Brexit negotiations is meaningless.

Ireland's 12.5pc corporation tax rate is key to attracting investment and jobs from multinational companies.

Speaking to business leaders in New York, Mrs May said the UK will move to offer companies the lowest rate of corporation tax in the G20.

"You will access service industries and a financial centre in London that are the envy of the world, the best universities, strong institutions, a sound approach to public finance and a consistent and dependable approach to high standards but intelligent regulation," she said.

She added that "post-Brexit Britain will be an unequivocally pro-business Britain".

The existing corporation tax rate in the UK is 19pc, compared with 12.5pc here.

It is likely that by lowering their rate the UK would seek to attract companies who would otherwise favour Ireland as an English-speaking base.

A spokesperson for Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said: "We note the comments from Prime Minister May, which are consistent with previously announced plans.

"Ireland is confident that our 12.5pc corporation tax rate will remain highly attractive and competitive into the future."

Separate government sources with knowledge of the Brexit talks played down the impact of a rate cut in the UK.

They said any policy promises made by the British government against the backdrop of Brexit need to be looked at carefully.

"There's an element of 'seeing is believing' because a lot has already been said. The UK don't need to leave the EU to lower their tax rates," the source said.

"Of course we take note of what the prime minister says but it doesn't change anything, especially when we don't even know if there'll be a Brexit deal yet."

The comments from Mrs May are viewed as laying the ground for a tough stance on Brexit that she will take in front of her many Conservative Party critics at their conference this weekend.

A government source also noted that she talked specifically about having the lowest corporation tax rate in the G20.

"At the minute Singapore is the lowest at 17pc. Ireland's rate is 12.5pc. So even if the UK became the lowest in the G20 it's still a big gap."

Mrs May's Brexit proposals were savaged by EU leaders at a summit last week and many in her own party have criticised her approach, raising prospects that she will fail to strike any agreement and that Britain could leave without a deal, something business leaders fear would be hugely damaging.

However at a meeting of Fine Gael TDs last night, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said reports that Mrs May had been humiliated by EU leaders at the summit were "exaggerated" by the UK press.

He said an expectation had built up that the prime minister could go over the head of the EU negotiating team by appealing directly to leaders, which could not happen.

He said other EU countries remain steadfast in their support of Ireland.

Meanwhile, Mrs May said yesterday she will not abandon her current Brexit plan.

"We don't know where the negotiations will end. I'm confident about getting a deal but we have to make sure we're prepared for any eventuality," she said.

