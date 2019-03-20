May’s 24 hours to come up with Brexit plan or face EU crash-out

British Prime Minister Theresa May has been given 24 hours to come up with a plan to pull the UK out of the current political crisis or face a no-deal Brexit.

European leaders, including Tánaiste Simon Coveney, last night ramped up pressure on Mrs May to come up with a “detailed plan of action” on how the UK can end the Brexit turmoil that has paralysed Westminster.

The EU has repeatedly insisted it does not want to see the UK leave without a deal, but Mr Coveney warned: “People would be very foolish to assume this is some kind of political game and that an extension will automatically be facilitated.” Another senior Government source said “there is growing frustration in Europe across the EU capitals, nobody wants another year of this”.

With the possibility of another meaningful vote on the divorce deal still unclear due to historic parliamentary rules that have been invoked in Westminster, Mrs May is expected to write to EU leaders outlining what type of Brexit extension she wants.

The bloc has said a request would need to be made ahead of tomorrow’s summit to allow the EU 27 to consider it.

Downing Street was last night considering its options ahead of a key 48 hours for Brexit, but as turmoil persists the prime minister had branded the current stalemate a “political crisis”, a spokesman said.

A short extension is almost certain to be sought by Mrs May until the end of June, which would give her breathing space to try and revive her deal, which has already been rejected twice by MPs.

Europe’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier set out the test that Europe expects Mrs May to meet if it is to grant an extension, warning: “We cannot prolong uncertainty without having a good reason for it.”

He also cautioned that a long extension would need a re-set of the UK’s Brexit approach.

Mr Barnier said: "A longer extension needs to be linked to something new, there needs to be a new event, a new political process."

Respected news agency Bloomberg reported it was likely an ultimatum would be issued to Mrs May tomorrow, telling her that she has only a matter of weeks to decide if she feels she can get the deal through her parliament.

If she can't get the deal through, she will be told she must decide between delaying Brexit until next year or leave in three months with no deal.

Mr Barnier also moved to increase pressure on the UK over the threat of a no-deal Brexit, telling reporters: "Voting against no deal does not prevent it from happening.

"Everyone should now finalise all preparations for no-deal scenario. On the EU side, we are prepared."

The readiness of the bloc to cope with the shock of a cliff-edge Brexit was also made clear in Dublin following a meeting between EU council President Donald Tusk and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Afterwards, a Government spokesperson said: "Preparations continue in Ireland and across the European Union for a no-deal scenario, which would have serious consequences for all concerned."

Meanwhile, Cabinet plans to finalise a package of crash-out supports for farmers and small businesses have been delayed in the wake of the latest Westminster fiasco.

However, amid the brinksmanship that is now in play as the clock ticks down to March 29, one of the EU's most influential leaders, Germany's Angela Merkel, pledged she would fight until the "last minute" to secure an orderly Brexit.

"I will fight until the last minute of the time to March 29 for an orderly exit. We haven't got a lot of time for that," said the German chancellor.

Her foreign minister, Heiko Maas, also said: "If more time is needed, it's always better to do another round than a no-deal Brexit."

Germany's reluctance to see a crash-out will be key in the coming days as the next steps come into focus.

However, Theresa May's Cabinet was fracturing over her plans for a Brexit delay last night after ministers told her that failure to leave the EU would mean "the end of the Conservative Party".

Angry ministers turned on the prime minister after she refused to tell them how long an extension she intended to request from the EU, leaving some suspecting she could ask for a delay of up to two years.

Amid accusations that Mrs May has failed to get a grip on what she admits is a crisis, Eurosceptic ministers warned that a long delay would lead to a Jeremy Corbyn government and turn Britain into a "barren land" with "gulags".

Andrea Leadsom, Liam Fox and Chris Grayling left Mrs May in no doubt that they would have to consider quitting the Cabinet if a long delay became Government policy.

As the latest developments were being digested in Brussels, Tánaiste Simon Coveney held a series of meetings there with key figures in the Brexit process, including his counterpart David Lidington.

Mr Coveney said there was a "willingness" to grant an extension on the part of the EU, but insisted there must be persuasive detail and a plan in order to secure it. "There is a lot of a concern amongst EU member states and partners about a long extension of Article 50," he said.

The "risks" associated with a lengthy delay mean people will need to be convinced to allow the "disruptive effect" of Brexit to continue for another nine months or longer, he added.

EU leaders will need to be convinced that a substantial push-back of the day the UK is due to exit would see the current impasse end. He said a "detailed plan of action" is needed to help shore up European support for a long delay.

"The EU does not want to grant a request for the UK that brings us back to the same point that we are at today in three months, six months, nine months, having wasted a lot more time," he said.

Mr Coveney, however, conceded that a no-deal Brexit would be bad for everyone and insisted there would be a uniform approach adopted on how to proceed once clarity emerged from London.

There are concerns in Europe about the impact on European elections if the UK is still in the bloc when elections are held.

Mrs May's government has not given up on bringing her deal back to MPs for another vote, but even if she does it is not certain she would win it.

The Democratic Unionist Party, which is seen as crucial in winning the support of enough Tory MPs to finally pass the deal, has said a deal with the government is still not close to being finalised.

Irish Independent