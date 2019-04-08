British Prime Minister Theresa May is to visit French and German leaders for Brexit talks, officials have said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is to visit French and German leaders for Brexit talks, officials have said.

May to visit French and German leaders for Brexit talks

Mrs May will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday.

They will discuss the UK's request for a further extension to the Brexit process.

The British Prime Minister is also expected to speak with other EU leaders by phone ahead of Wednesday's emergency European Council summit to discuss the request, Downing Street said.

A Number 10 spokeswoman said that contacts with Labour on a potential compromise deal were continuing, and Downing Street hopes that this will result in further formal face-to-face talks.

May has angered Tories by holding talks with Labour, with Brexiteers including Boris Johnson concerned she will accept a customs union as the price for a deal with Jeremy Corbyn.

Online Editors