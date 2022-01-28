| 4.1°C Dublin

‘Matter for Northern Ireland Executive’ if officials are ordered to stop checks required by Protocol – Truss

  • ‘My number one priority is to protect peace in Northern Ireland
Visit: UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at Stormont House on Thursday. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

Visit: UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at Stormont House on Thursday. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

Margaret Canning

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said it’s a “matter for the Executive” if officials are ordered by Edwin Poots to stop checks required under the NI Protocol.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, she said she was hopeful that the EU and UK would find a “sweet spot” in their negotiations — led by Ms Truss herself and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic — which would resolve problems with the protocol while still protecting the EU single market.

