Investors and currency traders are bracing for a markets showdown next week, with UK Prime Minister Theresa May on course to lose the crunch vote on her Brexit deal.

Markets brace for May losing vote on Brexit

Failure to get the deal across the line will create a wave of uncertainty for world stock markets, with sterling likely to come under pressure.

Ireland's main stock market index rose 1pc yesterday, recouping just some of Thursday's 3.1pc drop that wiped €2.5bn from the combined value of its constituents.

The Iseq Overall Index has slumped more than 20pc over the past year.

Irish Independent