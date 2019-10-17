Major blow to Boris as DUP 'cannot support' current Brexit deal

They issued a statement saying that they "could not support" the current deal, further raising doubts that it will be possible for the UK to leave the EU on October 31.

EU leaders were prepared to give the green light to the draft Brexit agreement today – but Boris Johnson was under pressure to prove he had the necessary support in London before signing off on the deal.

Following signals yesterday, the DUP have now said they still have concerns about the current legal text. They said they cannot accept the VAT proposals for Northern Ireland.

Releasing a statement on Twitter this morning, DUP leader Arlene Foster wrote that they "could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues" and that there is a "lack of clarity on VAT", adding that the party will continue to work with the Government to try to get a "sensible" Brexit deal.

Under the so-called Benn Act, which seeks to prevent a no-deal Brexit, the UK government will be forced to seek a delay beyond October 31 unless a divorce deal is approved or Parliament agrees to leaving the EU without one by October 19.

If no agreement is met, which is likely to be the case now, Prime Minister Boris Johnson would have to send a letter to the president of the European Council requesting an extension to Article 50 until January 31.

This is in conflict with Boris Johnson's previous statements, saying he would rather "die in a ditch" than ask for a Brexit extension.

DUP Leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds exit 10 Downing Street, London following a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Mr Johnson had held multiple meetings with the DUP in a bid to gain its support for a border down the Irish Sea.

This morning, the DUP have refused to do radio interviews as they say they are still working to try and get a Brexit deal.

Tension: Motorists pass an anti-Brexit Irish Unity banner after crossing the border into Dundalk, from Newry in Northern Ireland. Picture: AFP/Getty

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the UK prime minister will travel to Brussels today for one of the most crucial EU summits in recent history.

The Irish Independent understands the deal as currently constructed allows for the Northern Ireland Assembly to vote on continuing the region’s ‘special relationship’ with the EU after four years.

October 31 is the date on which Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union – with or without a deal – unless an extension is agreed by the EU.

More to follow

Online Editors