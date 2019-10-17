Major blow to Boris as DUP 'cannot support' current Brexit deal
- Early morning statement from DUP says they 'could not support' the current Brexit draft agreement
- Major blow to Boris as EU leaders were prepared to give green light to draft Brexit agreement today – if Boris Johnson could prove he had the necessary support in London
- This means it is likely no agreement will now come from the Brexit 'tunnel' discussions
In a major blow to Boris Johnson, DUP’s Arlene Foster and Nigel Dodds have rejected the current draft Brexit agreement.
They issued a statement saying that they "could not support" the current deal, further raising doubts that it will be possible for the UK to leave the EU on October 31.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
EU leaders were prepared to give the green light to the draft Brexit agreement today – but Boris Johnson was under pressure to prove he had the necessary support in London before signing off on the deal.
Following signals yesterday, the DUP have now said they still have concerns about the current legal text. They said they cannot accept the VAT proposals for Northern Ireland.
Releasing a statement on Twitter this morning, DUP leader Arlene Foster wrote that they "could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues" and that there is a "lack of clarity on VAT", adding that the party will continue to work with the Government to try to get a "sensible" Brexit deal.
Under the so-called Benn Act, which seeks to prevent a no-deal Brexit, the UK government will be forced to seek a delay beyond October 31 unless a divorce deal is approved or Parliament agrees to leaving the EU without one by October 19.
⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zpReVsavVu— DUP (@duponline) October 17, 2019
If no agreement is met, which is likely to be the case now, Prime Minister Boris Johnson would have to send a letter to the president of the European Council requesting an extension to Article 50 until January 31.
This is in conflict with Boris Johnson's previous statements, saying he would rather "die in a ditch" than ask for a Brexit extension.
Mr Johnson had held multiple meetings with the DUP in a bid to gain its support for a border down the Irish Sea.
This morning, the DUP have refused to do radio interviews as they say they are still working to try and get a Brexit deal.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the UK prime minister will travel to Brussels today for one of the most crucial EU summits in recent history.
The Irish Independent understands the deal as currently constructed allows for the Northern Ireland Assembly to vote on continuing the region’s ‘special relationship’ with the EU after four years.
October 31 is the date on which Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union – with or without a deal – unless an extension is agreed by the EU.
More to follow
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'Brexit tunnel': Meet the 13 key players in the Brexit negotiations
- John Downing: 'Efforts to retrieve 1,200-plus squandered days in just a week make climbing Mount Everest seem like a walk in the park'
- Alban Maginness: 'If DUP is thrown under the Boris bus, parliament still a big hurdle to clear'
- Why we should aim to heal rifts with the UK after years of turmoil