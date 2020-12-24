'Long and winding road but we got a good deal' - von der Leyen as EU and UK reach Brexit trade agreement

EU and UK negotiators have reached a last-minute trade deal after unlocking a tricky compromise on fisheries.

EU and UK leaders briefed the press in Brussels and London on the details at 3pm.

The deal will guarantee the EU and UK tariff-free and quota-free access to each other’s goods markets and fishing waters post-Brexit, and ensure ongoing transport, energy, police and security links.

Under a withdrawal agreement concluded last year, trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland will continue under existing EU rules, with customs and safety checks needed on goods coming into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

The deal was reached just a week before the end of the 11-month post-Brexit transition period. Failure to agree could have seen a repeat of this week’s border closures and lorry tailbacks, which were prompted by fears of a new coronavirus variant.

“It was a long and winding road but we have got a good deal to show for it,” said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. “It means that we can finally leave Brexit behind us.”

She said the UK had been “tough but fair” negotiating partners and that the UK remained a “trusted partner”. "To our friends in the UK, I want to say: Parting is such sweet sorrow. But to use a line from TS Eliot: 'What we call the beginning is often the end, and to make an end is to make a beginning.’"

EU officials intend to apply it provisionally until the European Parliament can vote on it next month. The UK parliament is to be recalled next week to see the agreement through.

EU and UK officials worked through Wednesday night to finalise the agreement and were still tweaking details on fisheries well into Thursday afternoon. The deal was made possible after high-level talks between European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and British prime minister Boris Johnson, who spoke on the phone several times this week.

Both sides were claiming a win on the deal, which took nine months to negotiate and runs to more than 2000 pages.

Boris Johnson has said the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with Brussels will protect jobs across the UK.

The UK Prime Minister said: “We have completed the biggest deal yet worth £668 billion a year.

“A comprehensive Canada-style deal between the UK and the EU. A deal that will protect jobs across this country, that will enable UK goods to be sold without tariffs, without quotas in the EU market.

“A deal which will allow our companies to do even more business with our European friends.”

Mr Johnson said: “This deal above all means certainty – certainty for the aviation industry, and the hauliers, certainty for the police and border forces, security services and all those we rely on across Europe to keep us all safe.”

He added: “Above all, it means certainty for business – from financial services to our world-leading manufacturers, our car industry, a certainty for all those who are working in high-skilled jobs in firms and factories across the whole country.

“There will be no palisade of tariffs on January 1, there will be no non-tariff barriers to trade.

“Instead, there will be a giant free trade zone of which we will at once be a member and at the same time be able to do our own free trade deals as one UK."

Mr Johnson said the deal agreed with Brussels will enable the UK to “take back control” as promised in the 2016 referendum.

The UK Prime Minister told a No 10 press conference: “We have taken back control of our laws and our destiny. We have taken back control of every jot and tittle of our regulation in a way that is complete and unfettered.

“From January 1 we are outside the customs union and outside the single market.

“British laws will be made solely by the British Parliament interpreted by British judges sitting in UK courts and the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice will come to an end.”

In a statement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the agreement.

"From what we have heard today, I believe that it represents a good compromise and a balanced outcome," he said.

"It is more than four years since the UK decided to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum.

"The journey since then has been a long and difficult one.

"I have said many times, and will do so again today: though I respect it, I very much regret the decision.

"The UK was an important member of the European Union, and Ireland and the UK frequently worked closely together on many EU issues," he added.

Sinn Féin deputy leader, Michelle O'Neill said:

"We voted against Brexit, it is being foisted upon us against our will. Today's deal will be welcomed across the island. The Good Friday Agreement has been protected, there will be no hardening of the border and protections for the all-island economy are in place."

A French official told Reuters on Wednesday that the UK had made “huge concessions” on fish, while the UK claimed it had regained sovereignty over its money, laws and borders.

Foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney told RTE’s Morning Ireland that last-minute discussions on the “small text” on fisheries had delayed an expected announcement on Thursday morning.

