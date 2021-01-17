| 2.8°C Dublin

Logistics firm says 30pc of clients have ceased Irish sales

Oakland International CEO says increased cost and customs delays to blame

'Attwell said a mix of both European and non-European suppliers had stopped or paused sending their goods.' (stock photo) Expand

Bloomberg

Sean Pollock Email

Oakland International, a UK-based storage and logistics company with a presence in Dublin, has said nearly a third of exporters that it works with which service Ireland had stopped supplying goods to the country.

Dean Attwell, chief executive of Oakland International, said he had noticed the fall off in food suppliers seeking to send goods to Ireland two weeks ago, with the number growing over last week. Attwell said many had cited the increased cost of exporting their products to Ireland and customs delays.

He added some of these suppliers could have paused delivering their products to Ireland, or be actively looking for alternative means of sending or storing goods here.

