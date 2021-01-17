Logistics firm says 30pc of clients have ceased Irish sales

Oakland International, a UK-based storage and logistics company with a presence in Dublin, has said nearly a third of exporters that it works with which service Ireland had stopped supplying goods to the country.

Dean Attwell, chief executive of Oakland International, said he had noticed the fall off in food suppliers seeking to send goods to Ireland two weeks ago, with the number growing over last week. Attwell said many had cited the increased cost of exporting their products to Ireland and customs delays.

He added some of these suppliers could have paused delivering their products to Ireland, or be actively looking for alternative means of sending or storing goods here.

Attwell said exports from Ireland to the UK had been landing well, but most issues were in the other direction. He said these issues were leading to some suppliers stopping sending products to Ireland.

"We work with about 350 suppliers, brands and partners and a lot of them are saying that the volumes going into Ireland aren't so great to warrant the hassle, so they have just stopped altogether," he said.

"Probably in the region of 30pc and rising of suppliers by number, not by volume," Attwell said when asked how many of his customers are now not shipping to Ireland.

"That is a big old range of products, probably about 300 SKUs [products] that won't be landing on the shelves. I'm not saying that's permanent, but it [could] be until there is a more sensible solution."

Attwell said a mix of both European and non-European suppliers had stopped or paused sending their goods. Products wise, it included foods such as quiches, some ready-meals, speciality cheeses and prawns. He added this could represent an opportunity for Irish producers to fill some gaps.

He also said sending pallets to Ireland now cost more. He gave an example of prices increasing from £60 (€67.50)a pallet to around £500 due to the new trade rules.

"Somewhere along the line, if it doesn't make commercial sense, that supplier is going to say 'I'm not going to spend [that] just to get it there'.

"Up until now, some suppliers have just toed the line because the big retailers have some clout because they maybe service them in the UK, which is 95pc of their volume, perhaps. And the retailers may say 'if you want to keep that you need to service Ireland'."

Attwell said many suppliers were now localising their stockholding in Ireland, rather than run a “just-in-time solution” from the UK, as they did pre-Brexit.

He added that Irish retailers had done well managing supplies of stock.

Last year, Oakland said it was expanding its warehousing facilities based in Dublin’s Food Central. It will be responsible for 80,000 sq ft of capacity there. It also shares space with Agro Merchants.

Attwell said the site’s expansion would “more or less double” Oakland’s capacity in Ireland. He added that Oakland hopes to hire about 50 new employees here, bringing its total Irish staff to about 100.