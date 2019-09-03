UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin next Monday, Independent.ie understands.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin next Monday, Independent.ie understands.

Leo Varadkar to meet Boris Johnson next week as British PM loses working majority in Commons

Sources in Dublin said they are “very happy” that Mr Johnson has finally taken up an invitation issued by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The Prime Minister confirmed his intention to discuss Brexit with face-to-face with the Taoiseach during a rowdy debate in the House of Commons.

The news comes as Mr Johnson faces a revolt from Tory members ahead of a Commons battle over his Brexit plans.

In a moment of high-drama in the Commons this afternoon, former Conservative MP Phillip Lee quit the party to join the Liberal Democrats, crossing the floor while Prime Minister Boris Johnson was delivering a statement on the recent G7 summit.

It means the British government has now lost its working majority in the Commons.

Here you go: Tory MP Philip Lee literally crosses the floor, follows Lib Dem chief whip Alistair Carmichael and new MP Jane Dodds onto the LD benches, takes a seat next to party leader Jo Swinson pic.twitter.com/VbRPG3CTTB — Alex Partridge 🚡 (@alexpartridge87) September 3, 2019

Former UK chancellor Philip Hammond has also confirmed that he will vote for legislation designed to block a no-deal Brexit.

Yesterday the British PM signalled he will seek a snap election if rebel Tories and opposition MPs back measures to delay Brexit.

Meanwhile, the UK Government appears to have been considering suspending Parliament as early as mid-August, documents submitted to a Scottish court suggest.

The details emerged as a legal action aimed at halting the suspension of Parliament got under way at the Court of Session - Scotland's highest civil court.

A note dated August 15 from Nickki da Costa, a former director of legislative affairs at Number 10 and seen by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his adviser Dominic Cummings, asked whether an approach should be made to prorogue Parliament.

The dates suggested were between September 9 and October 14.

After a great deal of thought, I have reached the conclusion that it is no longer possible to serve my constituents’ and country’s best interests as a Conservative Member of Parliament. My letter to the Prime Minister: pic.twitter.com/0QreSbSdwR — Dr Phillip Lee MP (@DrPhillipLeeMP) September 3, 2019

A note of "yes" was written on the document, the Court of Session in Edinburgh heard, although the author of the annotation was not disclosed in court.

Additional reporting from PA and Reuters.

Read more here: US Vice President Mike Pence urges Ireland and EU to negotiate Brexit 'in good faith' with Boris Johnson

Online Editors