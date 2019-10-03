Leo Varadkar says he doesn't understand parts of Boris Johnson's Brexit plan

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said he doesn’t “fully understand” parts of the proposal put forward by the UK to resolve the Brexit crisis.

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said he doesn’t “fully understand” parts of the proposal put forward by the UK to resolve the Brexit crisis.

Mr Varadkar also said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s commitment earlier on Thursday to having no new customs infrastructure on the island of Ireland is a "contradiction" what was in the UK government papers submitted to the EU’s Brexit negotiators on Wednesday evening.

Speaking in Sweden, Mr Varadkar said the UK proposals overall “fall short in a number of aspects” saying that he doesn’t “fully understand” the proposal to have the North and the Republic of Ireland in separate customs unions.

He said the consent mechanism - which proposes that the currently defunct Northern Assembly would have A say on the North’s future relationship with the EU - was also problematic as it need to reflects the view of the majority in the North and not just one party.

Mr Varadkar was speaking after a meeting with Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Stockholm. At a joint press conference, Mr Lofven said that a deal between the UK and the EU was possible but he would not put a percentage on it.

“Sweden stands in solidarity with Ireland. We all remember the violence during The Troubles very clearly and the Good Friday Agreement must not be put at risk,” Mr Lofven said.

Mr Varadkar said that he discussed the border between Norway and Sweden with the Swedish Prime Minister but said it was “not a solution we want to apply by any means” along the Irish border.

The Taoiseach also said that any deal that is agreed between the UK and the EU should be voted on in the Dáil, saying it would be “right and proper”.

Mr Varadkar also also identified five ways that the Brexit border conundrum could be resolved: a united Ireland; Ireland rejoining the UK, the UK staying in the EU, the UK staying in the EU's Customs Union and the Single Market, and the backstop. He said four of those five options, including a united Ireland - but not Ireland rejoining the UK - would be acceptable to the Irish government.

Online Editors