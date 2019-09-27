Leo Varadkar 'not optimistic' Boris Johnson will have realistic Brexit deal proposals next week

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said he is "not particularly optimistic" that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will present realistic proposals for achieving a Brexit deal next week.

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said he is "not particularly optimistic" that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will present realistic proposals for achieving a Brexit deal next week.

Mr Johnson yesterday told the BBC the problem is that the existing power lies with the EU, which can keep the UK locked in to the Customs Union and the Single Market.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The European Union and the Irish government have warned that the onus is on him to come up with viable alternative solutions.

Mr Varadkar met European Council President Donald Tusk earlier this week and they discussed how the EU wants to see written proposals from the British government in the first week of October.

READ MORE: EU to ramp up pressure on Johnson to table detailed backstop plan

This is to allow enough time to prepare a deal before what is going to be a crunch EU Summit later in the month.

But Mr Varadkar this evening played down the prospects of Mr Johnson providing a solution by the end of next week.

"Based on what's happened in the last month or two, I'm not particularly optimistic.

"There is still time, albeit time running short and if we're going to be in position to agree something at the European Council Summit on the 17th and 18th of October, we're really going to need to work that up in the week or two before it."

"So I think what would be really helpful would be proposals in writing from the UK in the first week in October, and ones that provide a workable and legally binding solution to the problem."

READ MORE: Hard Brexit could push Irish economy into recession - Economic and Social Research Institute warns

He said it must involved an assurance that there will be non hard border and the all-island economy will continue to operate and North-South cooperation can continue as envisaged under the Good Friday Agreement.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville

He said that the British government offered such commitments in December 2017.

"Prime Minister Johnson has said he's going to honor that. So we need to see how that will be done in writing," Mr Varadkar said.

The Taoiseach was speaking in Los Angeles where he's on a trade mission to promote the Irish film industry.

READ MORE: John Downing: 'Delay, default or deal: three ways Brexit chaos may play out from here'

Online Editors