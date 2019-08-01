Leo Varadkar: 'I think we should be afraid of no-deal Brexit'

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said that everyone in Ireland should be afraid of a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Varadkar also rejected criticism that he was engaging in "project fear"-style rhetoric over a united Ireland after Brexit.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said the Taoiseach needed to "dial down the rhetoric".

But speaking in Kilkenny this afternoon, Mr Varadkar said: "In terms of engagement, I have never refused a meeting request from the DUP and never refused a phone call from Arlene either and she has my number.

"I wouldn't accept that criticism at all. What I would point out though that when it comes to negotiations on Brexit, they happen between the European Union, including Ireland on the one hand, and the UK Government on the other.

"In terms of fear, I think we should be afraid of a no-deal Brexit."

Mr Varadkar added: "No political party is involved in these negotiations.

"They are inter-governmental by nature and I have spoken to the new Prime Minister by phone and I have invited him to come to Dublin to talk about these matters some more without any pre-conditions, so that's really an invitation for him to decide on.

"A no-deal Brexit would have very serious impacts on the economy, north and south, and on Britain.

"It could have security implications as well and it could have constitutional implications.

"It's something that we have to prepare for nonetheless. It is something we should be afraid about."

Asked whether he is worried about the British Prime Minister's ability to be impartial over Northern Ireland after Boris Johnson had a private dinner with the DUP, Mr Varadkar said: "I think that remains to be seen.

"He's only just started in the job and I think we need to give him a fair wind and a decent chance.

"But you know we shouldn't also ignore what's there in the Good Friday Agreement and I hear a lot of talk about the Good Friday Agreement in recent weeks and months and often wonder if some of the people who quote the Good Friday Agreement have actually read it.

"The Good Friday Agreement is very explicit that the sovereign government, the UK Government must be rigorously impartial in how it administers Northern Ireland and we all need to respect the fact that the aspirations about Unionist people and Nationalist people are equal."

As the stand-off with the UK over the Brexit backstop continues, Mr Varadkar came under sustained attack from Boris Johnson's closest allies in the DUP yesterday following their meeting with the new UK prime minister at Stormont House in Belfast.

Mr Johnson further strengthened relations with the unionist party that underpins his Tory minority government in Westminster by ruling out a Border poll, something the Taoiseach spoke of last Friday as being increasingly possible in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Speaking to the Irish Independent last night, senior DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson hit back at the Taoiseach's claim that, in the event of no-deal, "increasingly you will see liberal protestants and liberal unionists starting to ask the question as to where they feel more at home".

Mr Donaldson said: "I haven't seen any liberal unionists who want a Border poll. The only people pushing for a Border poll are Sinn Féin - I would question whether it is wise for the Taoiseach to align himself with Sinn Féin on a Border poll issue."

He added: "The Taoiseach certainly isn't impartial when it comes to pushing for a united Ireland... the Taoiseach isn't regarded as neutral any more than the prime minister is regarded as neutral on the union."

