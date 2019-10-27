Leaked Brexit document suggests EU preparing to grant three-month extension

The 27 European Union countries that will remain after Brexit hope to agree on Monday to delay Britain's divorce until January 31 with an earlier departure possible should the factious UK parliament ratify their separation deal, sources said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week reluctantly requested the three-month delay until the end of January 2020, after the parliament's lower House of Commons refused to swiftly approve a new Brexit deal he had agreed with the bloc.

Any postponement to Brexit can only be granted unanimously by the 27 and French objections have so far prevented a decision as Johnson spars with lawmakers over calling an early election.

Diplomatic sources told Reuters the bloc's 27 EU ambassadors would meet at 9am on Monday in Brussels to agree on the three-month delay from the current Brexit date of October 31.

The latest plan envisages that Britain could also be out on December 1 or January 1 should the parliament ratify the agreement in November or December, respectively, according to diplomats who deal with Brexit in the EU hub, Brussels.

The bloc will state that the extension, the third granted so Britain can sort out its departure, will not be used to renegotiate the divorce treaty again and that London should not impede other essential work by the EU on projects from budgets to climate policies.

The draft agreement, published by The Guardian this evening, says: "The period provided for in article 50 (3) TEU as extended by the European council decision (EU) 2019/584 is hereby further extended until 31 January 2020.

"In the event that the parties to that agreement complete their respective ratification procedures and notify the depositary of the completion of these procedures in November 2019, in December 2019 or in January 2020, the withdrawal agreement will enter into into force respectively on [the first of the month of the relevant month]."

Should all the ambassadors agree, there will be a short period - less than 24 hours and possibly as little as several hours - during which national capitals could still object. If no issues are raised, the decision will take effect.

If Britain is still in the EU after October 31, the bloc will ask London to name a candidate for the new executive European Commission, added the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. A new Commission, comprising one representative from every member state, is due to take over on December 1.

More than three years after Britain voted to quit the EU, the country and its parliament remain divided over how, when and even whether to leave, and the matter has triggered a spiralling political crisis in the country.

For the EU, the unprecedented loss of a member is a historic setback. But the 27 are also deeply frustrated with the intractable divorce, which is sapping time, energy and political capital that should otherwise be spent on jump-starting economies and tackling security and other challenges.

Meanwhile, Johnson's government stepped up pressure on MPs on Sunday to back the prime minister's bid to hold an early election and break the Brexit impasse, saying Britain was being held "hostage" by parliament.

But with the main opposition Labour Party waiting for the European Union to grant a Brexit delay and two other parties launching their own bid for an even earlier election, the government's bid so far looks set to fail.

More than three years since Britain voted to leave the EU, the divided country and its parliament are still debating over how, when and even whether Brexit, Britain's biggest policy shift for more than 40 years, should happen.

All Britain's political parties agree an election is needed to break the standoff over Brexit, but do not see eye-to-eye on its timing. For many lawmakers, an attempt by Johnson to set the terms of a new election raises concerns that he might renege.

But a source at Johnson's Downing Street office said the prime minister would do all he can to force an election to "get Brexit done", including considering options offered by other opposition parties.

"Parliament cannot hold the country hostage any longer," Johnson said late on Saturday. "Millions of businesses and people cannot plan their futures, this paralysis is causing real damage and the country must move on in 2020."

His culture minister, Nicky Morgan, doubled down on the message on Sunday, warning lawmakers that Thursday was still "the default leaving date".

"So that should focus minds," she told Sky News.

Last week, Johnson called for a general election on Dec. 12, offering parliament until Nov. 6 to ratify his Brexit deal - the first time Britain's prime minister had conceded he would not meet his Oct. 31 deadline.

It is his third attempt to get the required backing in parliament, where he needs the support of two-thirds of its 650 lawmakers for a new election.

Several parties quickly rejected the bid, with the government's Northern Irish allies in the Democratic Unionist Party also seemingly ready to oppose the move.

The easiest path for the governing Conservatives would be if the prime minister's move was supported by the Labour Party, which so far has said it needs to see what kind of delay the EU would offer before making a decision.

"Of course we want a general election but we've got to make sure that we get those absolute reassurances that Boris Johnson won't use a general election and the campaign to crash us out of the European Union with a disastrous no-deal Brexit," said Jon Ashworth, Labour's health policy chief.

"That is what we're waiting for."

On Sunday, a Downing Street source gave a veiled warning to Labour lawmakers, saying the government would consider all options, including those proposed by other opposition parties, if Labour opposed "being held to account by the people yet again".

That could suggest the government may consider backing a move by two other opposition parties, the Scottish National Party and Liberal Democrats, which have written to Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, to ask for a delay until Jan. 31. They want a new poll on Dec. 9.

Earlier, Morgan and Labour's Ashworth described the move as a stunt, putting into question whether the two parties' alternative bid could be passed by parliament.

With the government looking likely to lose its vote on Monday, former finance minister Philip Hammond had a word of warning for the prime minister.

"I shall be voting against him. This is not the time to be holding a general election, it is a time for cool heads and grown-up government," Hammond told Sky News.

"The government should stop making threats, stop throwing tantrums and get on with the grown-up business of doing its business."

Reuters