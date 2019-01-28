Leading UK politician 'hopeful' government will back Irish backstop amendment as Coveney stands firm

A leading politician in British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party said he was hopeful that the UK government would back his amendment calling for the Irish backstop to be replaced by alternative arrangements.

"I hope so," Graham Brady when asked if the government would support his proposal when parliament debates how to break a parliamentary deadlock on Tuesday over how to proceed with withdrawal from the European Union.

Theresa May continues to keep the prospect of a no-deal Brexit alive. Photo: Reuters

"I am hoping the way in which the amendment is crafted can attract that very broad support and if we can win the vote on my amendment then I think it gives the prime minister enormous firepower," Brady, the chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers, told BBC radio.

He said despite May's deal being defeated in parliament by 230 votes, it did not mean it was dead.

Theresa May was under renewed pressure from Brexiteers to secure fresh concessions on the Northern Irish backstop as Dublin warned there was no room for manoeuvre on the issue.

As the UK Prime Minister faced another House of Commons showdown over her EU withdrawal agenda on Tuesday, Downing Street was battling to keep control of the Brexit timetable.

In a pointed intervention, arch-Brexiteer Boris Johnson insisted he had it from "senior sources" the PM was planning to go to Brussels to renegotiate the backstop and win a "freedom clause".

However, Tánáiste Simon Coveney insisted there would be no changes to the Withdrawal Agreement which states the UK will obey EU customs rules if no wider deal has been struck after a transition period.

Mr Coveney said the backstop was crucial in preventing a hard border.

He told the Press Association: "Peace and the Good Friday Agreement are more important than Brexit.

"Even in a no-deal Brexit situation every party and every MP in the UK will have a responsibility to ensure there is no return to a hard border and Northern Ireland is protected.

"That won't be easy and those who misrepresent the backstop don't have an alternative to it."

Mr Coveney's comments were seen as a swipe at Conservative Party Brexiteers hoping to use the House of Commons amendments on Tuesday to try and force a change in direction on the backstop.

Attention is focusing on an amendment by Conservative grandee Sir Graham Brady which calls for the removal of the backstop and "alternative arrangements" to be put in its place.

Brexiteers say if the non-binding amendment is passed it will give the PM more leeway to win concessions from the EU.

Sir Graham, who is chairman of the highly influential 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs, told the BBC: "My amendment is an attempt to bring the kind of compromise forward that can actually attract the support of a majority of the House of Commons.

"I hope it will on Tuesday, and demonstrate in terms to the EU that there is a way forward."

Meanwhile, pro-Europe amendments pose a threat to Mrs May's grip on Brexit.

The Government is thought to be particularly concerned about a cross-party backed amendment put forward by Labour's Yvette Cooper which is aimed at stopping a no-deal exit and paving the way for keeping the UK in the EU until the end of the year.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the PM is seeking to see off the threat of a Conservative rebellion, and the possibility of ministerial resignations, by considering whether to hold a "meaningful vote" on Brexit within the next fortnight.

A dozen pro-European ministers including Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd and Justice Secretary David Gauke held a conference call in which they agreed such a move would help defer a potential rebellion, according to the newspaper.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Johnson called on the PM publicly to confirm a "change of heart" on the withdrawal deal.

He said: "That backstop is dead, rejected by the biggest ever parliamentary majority; and that is why I hope and pray that I am right about the intentions of Number 10.

"If we mean it, if we really try, I have no doubt that the EU will give us the Freedom Clause we need.

"And if the PM secures that change - a proper UK-sized perforation in the fabric of the backstop itself - I have no doubt that she will have the whole country full-throatedly behind her."

Press Association