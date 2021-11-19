Latest Brexit talks show ‘momentum’ in efforts to end deadlock over the North’s special trade status

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has urged the UK and EU to "turn the corner" and fix the damage done to relations in rows over Brexit.

As he spoke, another meeting between UK Brexit minister, David Frost, and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic in Brussels raised hopes of a breakthrough in Northern Ireland’s special trade status.

After that meeting Mr Frost there is the potential to "generate momentum" in talks over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said the UK wants to "secure a solution based on consensus," after his cabinet colleague Michael Gove earlier appeared to row back on the threat to trigger Article 16 which would set aside the North’s special deal.

Brussels officials said negotiations at last appear to be gathering pace, with Mr Sefcovic welcoming the "change in tone" from the UK, while Mr Frost described talks as "intensive and constructive"

"There is the potential to generate some momentum in our discussions," the UK Brexit minister said. But he also warned of "significant gaps remain across most issues" arguing "significant change from the current situation" is required.

Mr Frost also said the option of triggering Article 16, which would suspend elements of the post-Brexit arrangements, remains an option if a solution cannot be found.

He said progress was made in talks aimed at getting British medicines into Northern Ireland but no solution was reached yet.

The Brexit minister said there was “substantive progress” on customs and food product checks relating to goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Commissioner Sefcovic said it is time to switch to "a result-oriented mode" and to "deliver on the issues" raised by the people in Northern Ireland. "It is essential that the recent change in tone now leads to joint tangible solutions in the framework of the protocol," he said.

Earlier, Mr Gove expressed confidence that talks can progress without the need for the UK to trigger Article 16.

Speaking at the British-Irish Council summit in Cardiff, Mr Gove said: " It's always possible that Article 16 may require to be invoked, we're confident that we'll be able to make progress without it." But he declined to rule out the option completely.

Prior to the latest talks with Mr Frost, Commissioner Sefcovic told a conference at Dublin City University that the post-Brexit trade deal is "intrinsically linked" to settling the Withdrawal Agreement, which includes the Northern Ireland Protocol. He said if the UK trigger Article 16 they put their EU trade access at risk.

Speaking after a meeting of government leaders from Britain and Ireland in Cardiff, Mr Martin said both sides must move on from the dispute and cooperate tackling other crucial issues such as climate change.

The Taoiseach was asked why UK-EU relations were so poor five years on from Brexit. He said the "underlying reason" was the "historic nature" of Brexit and the length of time the UK had been a member of the EU.

"There's now a need to turn the corner in the relationship. And by that I mean the macro geopolitical issues are such that we need the European Union and United Kingdom in alignment, working together on the big issues that affect the globe,” the Taoiseach continued.

Mr Martin said the potential for EU-UK collaboration was in evidence at the Cop 26 climate summit in Glasgow. He paid tribute to the UK summit organisers and said cooperation between the EU, UK and USA was now the way to go.

"That's the spirit that should inform our approach in terms of a sustained constructive relationship between Europe and the UK into the future,” Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach said the first step was to resolve the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol which gives the North effective access to UK and EU.