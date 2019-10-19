British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's path to victory is far from clear.

Last push: How can UK PM secure the 318 votes he needs today in Commons?

With the 10 DUP members of the House of Commons refusing to back his deal, Mr Johnson is desperate to pull votes from anywhere.

The Conservative Party holds just 288 seats in the 650-seat Parliament, far short of the numbers required to get his deal passed.

When Sinn Féin's seven absentee MPs are taken out of the equation, the government is left needing 318 votes for a win.

Members of the hardline European Research Group (ERG) of Tory MPs will meet at 8.30am today to agree how to approach the vote - dubbed Meaningful Vote 4 - hours later.

The former leader of the ERG, and current leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg has thrown his full weight behind Mr Johnson's plan.

He has described the new deal as "really fantastic and exciting".

This is a big boost and could be a sign of things to come - but there's no guarantee that all the members of the ERG will vote in favour.

After the hardliners, Mr Johnson must look to win back the support of a group of 21 Conservative MPs that were expelled in recent months.

They were turfed out by Downing Street for backing opposition moves to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

One of the group is Winston Churchill's grandson, Nicholas Soames. He has said he would vote for the deal and thought most of his expelled colleagues would "by and large vote for it".

Labour MPs are also being approached in a bid to get them to ditch Jeremy Corbyn in favour of getting Brexit done.

One party MP, John Mann, predicted yesterday that at least 10 Labour members will support the government.

Even if the deal is approved, it could be subject to a number of amendments along the way.

Last night, support was said to be growing for a move by an alliance of former Conservatives and opposition MPs to delay the Brexit decision.

Former Tory minister Oliver Letwin and Labour MP Hilary Benn have put down an amendment that would automatically trigger the Benn Act and force the prime minister to request a delay.

It now looks as if Labour will back the motion.

Irish Independent