Labour closer to backing second Brexit referendum 'to prevent damaging Tory Brexit'

Labour will support or put forward an amendment in favour of a public vote to "prevent a damaging Tory Brexit being forced on the country", Jeremy Corbyn will tell a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party tonight.

Senior figures in the UK opposition Labour Party said yesterday it was moving closer to supporting another Brexit referendum. They added that they could do so as soon as early as this week.

Leader Jeremy Corbyn has so far stuck to Labour policy to keep the option of a second referendum "on the table" if Mrs May fails to secure a deal with Brussels that can break the impasse in parliament.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said her negotiators will return to Brussels tomorrow, saying that discussions had been "constructive" to date.

But the delay has fuelled the theory that Mrs May is attempting to force the hand of MPs with the threat of a delayed Brexit unless her deal is accepted.

A growing number of MPs, including cabinet ministers, are pressing for a delay in order to shore up agreement for a deal.

But Mrs May has rejected the idea Article 50 should be extended, arguing it would not solve the problem.

"It defers the point of decision. There comes a point where we need to make that decision," she said. "Extension of Article 50 doesn't solve the problem."

Press Association