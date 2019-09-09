There was a distinct change of tone from Boris Johnson when he landed in Dublin today – but his “spirit of compromise” still comes without any answers.

Kevin Doyle: Boris Johnson's 'spirit of compromise' comes without answers as circus moves back to London

The Prime Minister made an earnest attempt at convincing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and be default other EU leaders, that he actually wants a deal.

There are few within the Irish government who don’t suspect that everything Johnson is doing is about the next election.

However, they will be relieved that he avoided the language of ‘do or die’ while visiting the last major public building constructed under British rule in Ireland.

Instead Johnson told the wall of TV cameras that a no deal department from the EU would represent a “failure of statecraft” by all sides.

“I have one message that I want to land with you today, Leo, that is I want to find a deal, I want to get a deal," Johnson said. "Like you I've looked carefully at no-deal, I've assessed its consequences both for our country and yours,” he said.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar in Dublin, Ireland, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The Prime Minister also enthused that there an “abundance of proposals” available that could solve the border conundrum.

What are they? Well that’s for Johnson to know and us to find out.

The UK has floated the idea that the entire of island of Ireland could apply the same EU rules for food and health regulations.

However, Irish officials believe this would only address around 30pc of the issues required to maintain an open border.

It is seen as a step back in time towards what was first teased out in 2017.

There is a hope that the UK might revert to towards the Northern Ireland-only backstop that was scuppered by Theresa May’s reliance on the DUP in the House of Commons.

The Conservative Party has now lost its working majority in parliament so Johnson can afford to dump the DUP, although he may opt not to for political reasons.

He completely ignored a question on the issue, in the same way he repeatedly refused to divulge when he last visited the border.

In the past two years, senior ministers from 12 EU governments have gone to see the different shades of tar that tell you’ve left one State and entered another. The EU’s negotiating team has been there and even the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

However, Johnson – who once compared it to crossing between Camden and Islington – would only say he was there several times by the 1998 Good Friday Agreement and “shuddered to see watch towers on UK soil”.

EU capitals will have been closely monitoring events in Dublin this morning, scrutinising Leo Varadkar’s performance as much as Johnson’s.

The 26 other Member States have invested heavily in the backstop and will have been keen that their guy not drop the ball this late in the game.

With the exception of some unnecessary poetry, Varadkar’s opening statement was carefully crafted. It was as direct as it was diplomatic.

He sought to blunt the Prime Minister’s colourful rhetoric with a dollop of realism that is rarely acknowledged in the House of Commons.

The “story of Brexit will not end” if there is no deal on October 31, he said, adding “there is no such thing as a clean break”.

“No such thing as just getting it done. Rather, we just enter a new phase.” A terrifying thought for everyone but the truth.

Varadkar accepted the “stakes are high” but placed responsibility for making progress possible with the British. If Johnson has an abundance of proposals, he hasn’t seen them either.

“Yes, we are open to alternatives. But they must be realistic ones, legally binding and workable. We have received no such proposals to date,” he said pointedly.

And when asked whether the EU would even grant the UK government an extension at this stage, Varadkar cautioned that “the vast majority of countries around the table would prefer there not be an extension”.

That last bit may well have been music to Johnson’s ears. Wouldn’t it be very convenient for him if he delivered the Opposition’s letter to Brussels seeking a delay and got a ‘return to sender’.

By the time Johnson was pulling out of Merion Street, it was confirmed that the British parliament will be suspended at the end of business today until mid-October.

If he wants a deal, it remains clear it will be on his terms only. The circus moves back to London.

Online Editors