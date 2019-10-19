Judge rejects legal bid to derail the deal

A legal bid arguing Boris Johnson's Brexit deal was unlawful has been rejected by a judge.

It had been claimed that the Brexit agreement UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiated with the European Union was unlawful and should not be considered by Parliament.

The legal challenge, heard at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, suggested that the proposed deal breaches UK law by leaving Northern Ireland in a separate customs arrangement to the rest of the country.

Interference

But UK government lawyers defended the deal and claimed the legal action is a "direct and manifest interference with Parliament".

Last night, Lord Pentland rejected the campaigners' argument that the agreement was unlawful.

The judge added: "The orders sought would unquestionably interfere to a major extent to the proposed proceedings in Parliament."

