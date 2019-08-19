British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron that there must be a new Brexit deal when he meets them later this week.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron that there must be a new Brexit deal when he meets them later this week.

Johnson to tell Merkel and Macron there must be a new Brexit deal

Mr Johnson will say to the French president and German chancellor that the UK will leave the EU on October 31 with or without a deal.

He is heading to Berlin on Wednesday and Paris on Thursday and is expected to say the Westminster parliament will not and cannot cancel the outcome of the EU referendum. He will insist there must be a new deal to replace Theresa May's thrice-defeated Withdrawal Agreement if the UK is to leave with a settlement.

However, 10 Downing Street said it expects there will be "very little discussion" of Brexit during the visits, predicting each side would state its position and then move on to other topics.

Instead, it is thought the discussions will revolve around next weekend's G7 agenda - with topics including foreign policy, security, trade and the environment likely to dominate.

Mr Johnson will meet world leaders at the summit in Biarritz, France, where he will seek to spread the message of the UK's "renewed global reach".

He is also expected to discuss how states can work together to address challenges facing the world's biggest economies, such as fears about the financial system, security issues and climate change.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who was due to attend the gathering, had to cut short his summer holiday for an emergency gallbladder operation.

Details of Mr Johnson's travel plans emerged as British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reiterated his call for MPs to work together to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Corbyn, who set out his plan to be installed as a caretaker prime minister last week to stop the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal, said his proposal is the "most democratic way" to prevent a no deal.

He told the 'Observer': "My message to MPs across parliament is simple and urgent: only by working together can we stop no deal.

"Three years after the EU referendum, the country stands at a precipice. Boris Johnson has become prime minister without any popular mandate. He has no right to drive our country off a cliff and into the arms of Donald Trump with his no-deal fixation."

Irish Independent